As I suspected, all the shows led with the Cowboys. For 10 minutes. One had the header basically saying “was it about a great Dolphins performance or Denver being lousy.”
Also, not a word about McD eschewing the record. I wager if he kicked the FG, it would be non stop bashing.
I’ve changed my mind. He should have gone for it. Eff the media. They don’t strap it on.
