Eff the Media

As I suspected, all the shows led with the Cowboys. For 10 minutes. One had the header basically saying “was it about a great Dolphins performance or Denver being lousy.”
Also, not a word about McD eschewing the record. I wager if he kicked the FG, it would be non stop bashing.
I’ve changed my mind. He should have gone for it. Eff the media. They don’t strap it on.
 
It was either the Cowboys loss or Taylor Swift sitting next to Kelce's Mom. Miami was way down on the list as far as yesterday was concerned. Typical
 
