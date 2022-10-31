 Eich is not out for the year but he'll miss time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Eich is not out for the year but he'll miss time

Naturally almost all of our injuries are near season ending just the way it is. Maybe a good thing because he sucks so maybe another body can and should do better. Open competition
 
That's great to hear. He has been bad but NEVER want to see someone get hurt.
 
Great news. And injury aside, this gives someone else a shot to take his job with better performance over an extended audition, and if it turns out nobody is better than him, he comes back and gets plugged back in.
 
Very good news. And remember Jackson will need to be activated this week, I think, so we lose one and we should get one back. I’m only going off the 3 weeks since beginning practice. I suppose there is no guarantee Jackson is ready but he has to be close. Why else would they have started the 3 week clock.
 
