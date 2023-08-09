Eich vs Pro Bowler DE C. Campbell NFL regular season

DOLFANMIKE
I remember breaking this film down last season during an OL conversation. Unfortunately the thread was moved or deleted.
I thought Eich did a great job against one of the most productive DE's in the last decade when he faced Calais Campbell in our amazing comeback vs the Ravens. Eich also had a "Big Play" with a great hit on a Ravens DB when we scored on the screen to Waddle during the game. You can hear the contact echo loadly boom in the stadium. He had another on the Game winning TD when Armstead's man was sliding off on him inside and Eich Saved the play by Chipping him preventing the sack. Great game!
