 Eich vs Pro Bowler DE C. Campbell NFL regular season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Eich vs Pro Bowler DE C. Campbell NFL regular season

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,816
Reaction score
9,241
Location
SO CAL
I remember breaking this film down last season during an OL conversation. Unfortunately the thread was moved or deleted.
I thought Eich did a great job against one of the most productive DE's in the last decade when he faced Calais Campbell in our amazing comeback vs the Ravens. Eich also had a "Big Play" with a great hit on a Ravens DB when we scored on the screen to Waddle during the game. You can hear the contact echo loadly boom in the stadium. He had another on the Game winning TD when Armstead's man was sliding off on him inside and Eich Saved the play by Chipping him preventing the sack. Great game!
 
Last edited:
Eich is not a NFL level starter. He can play as a backup here and there but that’s his ceiling. Wynn will end up our starting OG and maybe not because he’s even that good, but Eich is that bad. I don’t even care that we missed on him as this point, just accept it and move on.
 
foozool13 said:
Eich is not a NFL level starter. He can play as a backup here and there but that’s his ceiling. Wynn will end up our starting OG and maybe not because he’s even that good, but Eich is that bad. I don’t even care that we missed on him as this point, just accept it and move on.
Click to expand...
How do you explain this Ravens game film then Dolfan?
 
DOLFANMIKE said:
How do you explain this Ravens game film then Dolfan?
Click to expand...
By telling you to watch you every other game. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. He has soooooooo much bad tape and some embarrassingly bad. This tape is the exception not the norm for him.
 
foozool13 said:
By telling you to watch you every other game. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. He has soooooooo much bad tape and some embarrassingly bad. This tape is the exception not the norm for him.
Click to expand...
Which Tape should I rewatch that demonstrates his Bad Tape? I'm aware he and everyone else on our OL has embarrassingly bad plays from time to time. That includes Armstead.

I've watched all the games live, and then reviewed the games after. Just like our coaches do. I've graded most of them as well. That Ravens Highlight was just a tiny sample of one game showing his play. I can do this all night. Even more of his play from the same game if you like.

So a clock is right twice per day. How many times does it need to be right to still be our starting LG?
Watch more film. You might still want him benched, but I doubt it. Just watching a game live once doesn't tell the story.
 
Last edited:
Something is off with him for sure. His best season was his rookie season when he was thrown in to a starting spot at LT. He wasnt totally awful then...some people were even optimistic about his future after his rookie season. I still have hope...
 
foozool13 said:
By telling you to watch you every other game. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. He has soooooooo much bad tape and some embarrassingly bad. This tape is the exception not the norm for him.
Click to expand...
The issue most people have with watching OL tape is that mistakes or bad reps tend to be the easiest thing to see. Consistently average snaps don’t really stand out. Eichenberg is one of those guys whose bad snaps tend to lead to penalties, QB hurries or even sacks. It is easier to remember a few mistakes a game than 60+ average, nothing to see here, snaps.

PFF is a great tool if you don’t want to watch tape, but the grades they give are based on metrics they make up. In particular they put a huge emphasis on bad reps which lowers grades for players like Eichenberg. I know posters think the team keeps starting him at LG because they are dumb (or something), but the reality is he has a lot more decent snaps a game than bad snaps.

To clarify, I believe he definitely needs to improve and he is by no means a greater player. However, he isn’t a complete JAG either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom