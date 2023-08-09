Eich vs Pro Bowler DE C. Campbell NFL regular season

foozool13 said: By telling you to watch you every other game. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. He has soooooooo much bad tape and some embarrassingly bad. This tape is the exception not the norm for him. Click to expand...

The issue most people have with watching OL tape is that mistakes or bad reps tend to be the easiest thing to see. Consistently average snaps don’t really stand out. Eichenberg is one of those guys whose bad snaps tend to lead to penalties, QB hurries or even sacks. It is easier to remember a few mistakes a game than 60+ average, nothing to see here, snaps.PFF is a great tool if you don’t want to watch tape, but the grades they give are based on metrics they make up. In particular they put a huge emphasis on bad reps which lowers grades for players like Eichenberg. I know posters think the team keeps starting him at LG because they are dumb (or something), but the reality is he has a lot more decent snaps a game than bad snaps.To clarify, I believe he definitely needs to improve and he is by no means a greater player. However, he isn’t a complete JAG either.