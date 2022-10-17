Eichenberg Has To Be Benched

If this guy is out there again this week I’m going to start losing faith in the staff. He can’t play. I excused him last year because the staff was a joke moving him all over the place. And unfortunately that’s been detrimental to him this season, he never should have been moved from the position they drafted him from last season.



He’s basically a rookie this year learning LG at the nfl level on the job and it’s not working out. He should have gotten those lumps at LG last season.



All that aside.. he can’t block. I can’t defend him no more. If he’s not getting beat badly he’s holding. Adding insult to injury is that Miami traded up because they were actually scared someone was going to nab him.



The staff have no one to blame but themselves for this mess. I said all off-season the O-line had me nervous as hell and would easily derail the season yet again with a few injuries here and there. They didn’t get a single O-line man in the draft, not even undrafted. Armstead hurt and here we are…