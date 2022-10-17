 Eichenberg Has To Be Benched | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Eichenberg Has To Be Benched

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
27,118
Reaction score
26,178
Location
Columbus, OH
If this guy is out there again this week I’m going to start losing faith in the staff. He can’t play. I excused him last year because the staff was a joke moving him all over the place. And unfortunately that’s been detrimental to him this season, he never should have been moved from the position they drafted him from last season.

He’s basically a rookie this year learning LG at the nfl level on the job and it’s not working out. He should have gotten those lumps at LG last season.

All that aside.. he can’t block. I can’t defend him no more. If he’s not getting beat badly he’s holding. Adding insult to injury is that Miami traded up because they were actually scared someone was going to nab him.

The staff have no one to blame but themselves for this mess. I said all off-season the O-line had me nervous as hell and would easily derail the season yet again with a few injuries here and there. They didn’t get a single O-line man in the draft, not even undrafted. Armstead hurt and here we are…
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,857
Reaction score
8,096
With the injuries, I get that it's hard to bench a healthy lineman we have.

But I can't see him starting and Jones on the bench. Only question IMO was whether Eich or Little should have been on the bench today. IMO, if EITHER Jackson or Armstead is available, both should be on the bench with Jones in the lineup.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Club Member
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
1,393
Reaction score
4,880
Age
38
Location
Charlotte, NC
brumdog44 said:
With the injuries, I get that it's hard to bench a healthy lineman we have.

But I can't see him starting and Jones on the bench. Only question IMO was whether Eich or Little should have been on the bench today. IMO, if EITHER Jackson or Armstead is available, both should be on the bench with Jones in the lineup.
Click to expand...

You know things are bad when we are begging for Austin Jackson.
 
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
5,606
Reaction score
2,280
Location
Los Angeles, CA
I actually trust the evaluation of this staff…

So it scares me to think if THEY think he’s the best option then what’s his back up like??
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,478
Reaction score
20,752
Location
New Jersey
Atila said:
I actually trust the evaluation of this staff…

So it scares me to think if THEY think he’s the best option then what’s his back up like??
Click to expand...
He’s had nice moments but even in the games we won and the line played well he had some glaring whiff plays. Agree though that he must be the best of the bunch or he wouldn’t be out there
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,478
Reaction score
20,752
Location
New Jersey
Dolph N.Fan said:
That’s the problem. Instead of taking an O-line man in round 3 or 4 they took a LB and a WR who aren’t even playing Sunday. Grier sucks at roster management
Click to expand...
I was against drafting an OL this year simply because we drafted so many the last few seasons - a lot of young talent for the new staff to work with. Turns out we really needed another OL. That said, and this is my biggest knock on this scouting department/ Grier is they miss on every OL they draft
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
27,118
Reaction score
26,178
Location
Columbus, OH
royalshank said:
I was against drafting an OL this year simply because we drafted so many the last few seasons - a lot of young talent for the new staff to work with. Turns out we really needed another OL. That said, and this is my biggest knock on this scouting department/ Grier is they miss on every OL they draft
Click to expand...
Could have had creed Humphrey last year instead of Eichenberg. Then they could have kept Williams as a G instead of a center. But whatever I’m also wondering why Miami hasn’t drafted a Center since pouncey left.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,478
Reaction score
20,752
Location
New Jersey
Dolph N.Fan said:
Could have had creed Humphrey last year instead of Eichenberg. Then they could have kept Williams as a G instead of a center. But whatever I’m also wondering why Miami hasn’t drafted a Center since pouncey left.
Click to expand...
Me neither. Have you ever seen a great o-line in the NFL that didn’t have a very good to great C ?
 
J

jbyrd850

Rookie
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,347
Reaction score
1,315
You would think a 2nd round olinemen out of Norte Dame would be at least a decent nfl starter but no he sucks.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
14,209
Reaction score
2,241
Location
Earth
royalshank said:
I was against drafting an OL this year simply because we drafted so many the last few seasons - a lot of young talent for the new staff to work with. Turns out we really needed another OL. That said, and this is my biggest knock on this scouting department/ Grier is they miss on every OL they draft
Click to expand...
Tunsil comes to mind.
Which players did we draft with that capital?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom