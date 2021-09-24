 Eichenberg | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WhoTF is Alfredo Arteaga? And what makes him think he's Howard Mudd?
 
I think it's fairly obvious he's been our best LT so far. I honestly didn't think he could pull it off, I thought he would have to be a guard, but now I'd love to see him put there immediately.
 
Chicken Alfredo says Liam is good? Don't tell Grier or he'll be looking to get some picks for him. Maybe he can be an anchor for the next regime.
 
I haven’t been impressed with Dieter, I think we only have two quality linemen at the moment. Though I still am holding out, probably foolishly, hope that Kindley will still be very good. He just has so much natural talent.

But yah, our tackles are an absolute nightmare.
 
