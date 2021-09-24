Eichenberg

dolfan91
Feb 26, 2004
10,835
14,843
New Jersey
Looks like he's doing well.
Robert hunt by far not him
How do you not know that? . I know why you don’t.
Da man who just sent some info our way,how about being a bit more appreciative.
I haven’t been impressed with Dieter, I think we only have two quality linemen at the moment. Though I still am holding out, probably foolishly, hope that Kindley will still be very good. He just has so much natural talent.between Eichy, Hunt, and Deiter, we might have three fifths of who-the-hell-knows-what?