A

arge13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
109
Reaction score
257
It has been easy to dump on this guy who was thrown to the wolves last year. I think I see slight improvement, but to be honest, thought there would be a bigger step up for him. Very early in Year 2, and still only 24 years old, but who knows..

But, what I did like was a 3rd down play in the 2nd quarter with about 7 minutes to go. I will call this the "justin Houston' series, as JH influenced 3 straight plays:

  • 1st & 10---pressure on Tua who had to rush a dump off to Edmonds. Incomplete
  • 2nd & 10---Smythe botches the block on TE motion, leading to our only sack allowed, and an 8-yard loss
  • 3rd & 18---we tried to setup a screen to Edmonds, but Houston came clean in on Tua so fast to mess up with the timing. Tua escaped his grasp and still ended up throwing to Chase, who was rocked, and the ball rocketed back towards our goalline. Incomplete.

Not knowing for sure that the play was over, a couple of Ravens chased the ball and jumped on it. EICHENBERG then came in and absolutely splattered Justin Houston. Loved it. An emotional and disappointing series for the Dolphins, and Liam took it out on JH. Not afraid of contact, that is for sure.

Check out the play, pretty sweet....
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,555
Reaction score
13,569
Location
Borneo
Huh? You must not be watching the games. He had a fine rookie season. OLine is a difficult position for a rookie and I thought he did a fine job. He didn’t tear it up but he progressed throughout the year. It’s only been two games so I’m not judging him this year just yet
 
A

arge13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
109
Reaction score
257
Not sure what tape you were looking at last year, but sorry to say, you're talking out of your hat. He struggled big-time. Not Leatherwood type stuff, but not good. To say he was "fine" is simply ill-informed.

The eye in the sky does not lie...

"In his rookie season, Eichenberg allowed 9 sacks, which was tied for second most in the NFL, 10 penalties, good for sixth most in the league, all while playing 1108 snaps on the season, which was 11th most in the league. His 50.7 PFF does not show much promise."
 
A

arge13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
109
Reaction score
257
I totally agree, and I'm pulling for him too.

It'd be nice to know that we had left guard through right tackle locked up for the next several years with that youth. We'll probably extend Connor Williams.

Left tackle will be the long-term concern as Armstead won't be there forever. And yes---- Liam squashed that Raven with a great block on Waddle's 1st touchdown.
 
N

narwal007

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 30, 2021
Messages
772
Reaction score
1,108
Age
112
Location
Saturn
Hoping Eich turns the corner and does well. He does well, Fins benefit.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,555
Reaction score
13,569
Location
Borneo
He was playing out of position. You have no clue about our personnel
 
A

arge13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
109
Reaction score
257
Wrong again, but that's ok, you're trying at least. Btw, I know our personnel extremely well, thanks.

You are delusional if you think he was "fine" last year. He wasn't. But I am hoping the move inside, along with the scheme, will benefit him. And in turn the team.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,555
Reaction score
13,569
Location
Borneo
Ha
He wasn’t an outside guy and never should have been there
He’s now playing his natural position
I never put anyone on ignore for being ignorant, but you may be the very first one lol
Too funny it’s so bad
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
3,243
Reaction score
1,108
I felt like he regressed throughout last year honestly. I don't think that is his fault though. The coaching was garbage last year, and insisting guys play a strange ineffective technique will cause players to regress.

However, I do feel like Eich might not ever turn out as an above average player due to his size/athleticisms issues. He's got the height to be a tackle, but short arms and a lack of quick lateral mobility necessary to make up for those short arms, and his height is actually a large disadvantage inside at guard. He's the ultimate tweener, and unless his technique is nearly perfect, it's going to be hard for the guy to overcome that.
 
