Eichenberg

I read somewhere that he gave up 7 pressures in his return to the starting lineup against the Patriots. The Dolphins dropped back to pass 40 times. Liam gave up a QB pressures on 17.5% of the Dolphins passing plays. I don’t believe Jones has been that bad. What the hell is the Oline coach and McDaniel thinking?
Grier did a FANTASTIC job trading up in the second round to pick a plug n play Tackle, oops, I mean a backup Guard. 🤦♂️
