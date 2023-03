1972forever said: The signings of Mostert and Wilson basically implies that the Dolphins won’t be trading for any of the high priced running backs on the market.



They will likely wait until the draft to add another running back to the roster. Click to expand...

Yep. And as much as I would have gotten excited about making a splash and adding Cook or Henry, this is a better use of our resources. I'm generally in the: don't break the bank for RBs camp. Mostert + Wilson Jr were effective for us last year, happy to see them brought back. Take the money you save not going after Cook or Henry and invest it in continuing to round out the roster.