Elandon Roberts Appreciation Thread

God do I love to just see a linebacker like him that just comes up and destroys people. You don't see many like him left in today's game. He absolutely abused Frank Gore yesterday on several occasions. One huge hit was on a third down stop and then again on a passing play where he walloped Gore who was trying to pass block. The way Gore got up after, you could tell it hurt BAD. I hope we keep Roberts around for a while.
 
I thought that the 4th and 1 stop was the turning point of the game. They looked set to score and get right back into the game but Elandon Roberts hit old Frank like a Mack truck and stopped him dead. It ripped the heart out of the Jets and their future ex-coach looked despondent. What a beautiful sight!
 
Nappy Roots said:
He is very good against the run...forward.......unfortunately he is not good at anything else.
We have conceded the 3rd fewest points in the NFL. The improvement by the Defense has been spectacular this season and Elandon Roberts is making some key plays. Maybe Coach Flo and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer know what they are doing with ERob.
 
spiketex said:
I thought that the 4th and 1 stop was the turning point of the game. They looked set to score and get right back into the game but Elandon Roberts hit old Frank like a Mack truck and stopped him dead. It ripped the heart out of the Jets and their future ex-coach looked despondent. What a beautiful sight!
Good point. The game was very much in the balance there.

Yeah, he is limited to run downs, but he is excellent in that role. Has made some big plays for Miami.
 
He is fine while coming forward.. that is it.. ideally a special teams and goal line guy.. get him in space and he is a wreck
 
spiketex said:
We have conceded the 3rd fewest points in the NFL. The improvement by the Defense has been spectacular this season and Elandon Roberts is making some key plays. Maybe Coach Flo and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer know what they are doing with ERob.
And we are bottom 5 in the NFL in rushing yards per carry. He is awful playing the run side to side. Which is part of the reason we keep getting gashed to the outside.

Again, he is very good straight forward against the run. But that is literally it. He’s made a couple big plays for us this year though.
 
Alright you guys win. He suks side to side but made one hell of a play when we needed it
 
