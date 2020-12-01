Elandon Roberts Appreciation Thread

SimplyWess
God do I love to just see a linebacker like him that just comes up and destroys people. You don't see many like him left in today's game. He absolutely abused Frank Gore yesterday on several occasions. One huge hit was on a third down stop and then again on a passing play where he walloped Gore who was trying to pass block. The way Gore got up after, you could tell it hurt BAD. I hope we keep Roberts around for a while.