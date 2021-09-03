 Elandon Roberts Mic'd Up (2020 @ San Fran) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Elandon Roberts Mic'd Up (2020 @ San Fran)

YouTube suggested this video for me a few minutes ago. I knew Elandon Roberts was a physical player, but this video from last year's thumping at San Fran shows how good Roberts is at getting off blocks as well. At about the 1:40 mark, Roberts takes on Kyle Juszczyk (a very physical fullback) and pushes him into the backfield. And at roughly 2:08, watch Roberts take on offensive tackle Trent Williams and basically drive him back into the ball carrier for a minimal gain. I love that we resigned Roberts! Yes sir! 😆
 
