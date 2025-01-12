Elite defense/running the ball

It's especially necessary if you don't have a Mahomes or Allen under center. If you don't have an elite quarterbacks (about 28 teams), you've got to pressure quarterbacks, make them get rid of the ball quickly etc.



A good running game also keeps the opposing offense off the field.



Getting there? I'm not sure Miami can in one offseason, unless they absolutely hit on nearly every pick. It feels like a transition year to me, with so many questions about practices, the team being soft, Hill quitting on the team etc.



This draft is loaded on defense, so that's really where the Dolphins should focus in 2025.



Ultimately, it's not just about players but having physical practices and developing that aspect of the team. Short-yardage offense comes down to being more physical than the other team.