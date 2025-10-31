Embarrassed and disgraced again (and again) and again!

BigNastyFish
The dynamics around this franchise have gotten pathetically old and decrepit – just like the Clown at the top. Nothing funny when you realize the complete FRAUD this franchise has become.
But hey, let’s take a moment and celebrate! The Tua “era” in Miami peaked 2 years ago! That was our BIG enchilada over the last decade! So let me tell you – if you didn't celebrate then – well, you missed it!
Congratulations to Ross the Clown!
After a disappointing & disastrous journey – you finally achieved “best in class,” albeit bottom of the barrel class! That’s right – pure garbage class. Absolute crap class. In fact I’ve heard you’re up for a golden turd award! Bravo! Well done.
Now do us a favor and get your focking ask outta town! We don’t want you anymore. In fact we NEVER wanted you. As far as the decimated Miami Dolphins fan base is concerned – you’re an invasive species!
Have a nice day.
