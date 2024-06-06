Embrace, Emphasize, Or Ignore The Dolphins 24 Year Long Playoff Drought?

I never dwell on the past. The fact they haven’t won a playoff game in over 20 years is irrelevant to me. There is nothing I can do to change history.



I root for the Dolphins win, lose, or draw. Hopefully they will make the playoffs and go on to win the SB this coming season. Yet if they don’t I will just look forward to the 2025 season and all the seasons to follow.



The reality is that every season there are 31 losers and just one winner. Fortunately I was around to watch the Dolphins be the winners twice in the early 1970’s. Hopefully I will see them win it all again before I’m worm food but even if I don’t, I have appreciated all excitement the Dolphin organization has given me since I became a Dolphin fan in 1966.