Embrace, Emphasize, Or Ignore The Dolphins 24 Year Long Playoff Drought?

phinsforlife
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 1,831
- Reaction score
- 3,606
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
McDaniel's strategy is to emphasize it. Is this the right strategy? I would ignore, but I am quite gifted at procrastinating and repressing things. Maybe it is a generational issue? No doubt my wife would prefer the McDaniel approach :)
At any rate is putting the elephant in the room front and center the right thing to do, or does it focus the team too much on their historical failings that are in the past and are nothing anyone can do anything about in addition to having nothing to do with most of the players on the team? Is this the wrong thing to focus on and does it create the wrong kind of pressure?
I guess we will find out!
At any rate is putting the elephant in the room front and center the right thing to do, or does it focus the team too much on their historical failings that are in the past and are nothing anyone can do anything about in addition to having nothing to do with most of the players on the team? Is this the wrong thing to focus on and does it create the wrong kind of pressure?
I guess we will find out!
McDaniel emphasizing playoff win drought to Fins
It has been 24 years since the Dolphins have won a playoff game, but rather than shy away from it, coach Mike McDaniel is emphasizing the number to his team.
www.espn.com
Last edited: