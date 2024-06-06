 Embrace, Emphasize, Or Ignore The Dolphins 24 Year Long Playoff Drought? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Embrace, Emphasize, Or Ignore The Dolphins 24 Year Long Playoff Drought?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
1,831
Reaction score
3,606
Age
47
Location
san diego
McDaniel's strategy is to emphasize it. Is this the right strategy? I would ignore, but I am quite gifted at procrastinating and repressing things. Maybe it is a generational issue? No doubt my wife would prefer the McDaniel approach :)

At any rate is putting the elephant in the room front and center the right thing to do, or does it focus the team too much on their historical failings that are in the past and are nothing anyone can do anything about in addition to having nothing to do with most of the players on the team? Is this the wrong thing to focus on and does it create the wrong kind of pressure?

I guess we will find out!

www.espn.com

McDaniel emphasizing playoff win drought to Fins

It has been 24 years since the Dolphins have won a playoff game, but rather than shy away from it, coach Mike McDaniel is emphasizing the number to his team.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Last edited:
phinsforlife said:
McDaniel's strategy is to emphasize it. Is this the right strategy? I would ignore, but I am quite gifted at procrastinating and repressing things. Maybe it is a generational issue? I would feel a lot better if they can win the division and get a home playoff game, so that comes first in the order of operations. I think we will start to get clues along the way, including how they play against better teams, on the road, and how they finish the year as well. I would also like to see a little more toughness and a little less finesse during the regular season (ergo can we stuff it down the opponents throat with regularity on 3rd and 1, or do we call a triple lindy). I guess we will find out!

www.espn.com

McDaniel emphasizing playoff win drought to Fins

It has been 24 years since the Dolphins have won a playoff game, but rather than shy away from it, coach Mike McDaniel is emphasizing the number to his team.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...
Thanks for sharing.
I like the idea of making the organization (players, coaches, and others in the building) well aware of the narrative throughout the year. This way nobody in the organization is caught off guard emotionally when the moment arises at the end of the season and hopefully into the post-season.
It is a clever way of making everyone accountable throughout the entire season.
 
I never dwell on the past. The fact they haven’t won a playoff game in over 20 years is irrelevant to me. There is nothing I can do to change history.

I root for the Dolphins win, lose, or draw. Hopefully they will make the playoffs and go on to win the SB this coming season. Yet if they don’t I will just look forward to the 2025 season and all the seasons to follow.

The reality is that every season there are 31 losers and just one winner. Fortunately I was around to watch the Dolphins be the winners twice in the early 1970’s. Hopefully I will see them win it all again before I’m worm food but even if I don’t, I have appreciated all excitement the Dolphin organization has given me since I became a Dolphin fan in 1966.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom