Embrace The Suck - Waiting For Training Camp AKA Misery Loves Company Convo & News Thread

Fin-Loco
2024/2025 NFL Superbowl Champions!!!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 28,463
- Reaction score
- 93,226
- Location
- Margaritaville
It's the worst time of year. Not only do we have little to no Phins news but we don't even have official TC report dates yet. We'll use this thread to post some of the smaller snippets of news and some general Phins banter to help us all get through the next 40 some days.
I'll start: https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/dolphins-2024-training-camp-preview-c-aaron-brewer-01hzw1pc8y14
I'll start: https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/dolphins-2024-training-camp-preview-c-aaron-brewer-01hzw1pc8y14