Embrace The Suck - Waiting For Training Camp AKA Misery Loves Company Convo & News Thread

I need to write an article for Dolphinstalk and I have no ideas at all. Time of year sucks
 
I need to write an article for Dolphinstalk and I have no ideas at all. Time of year sucks
Maybe you could use stats to outline how the offense will look with the addition of Jonnu at TE, OBJ at WR and a beefed up Achane and Wright? I know that last year something like 64% of the snaps on offense didn't have Hill and Waddle on the field together. But now, with OBJ's blocking abilities and Jonnu, do you need to pull them off to help the run game? Could be compelling with some good Next Gen style stats to support it. @NBP81 is incredible at breaking stuff like that down. Might want to reach out to him.
 
Maybe you could use stats to outline how the offense will look with the addition of Jonnu at TE, OBJ at WR and a beefed up Achane and Wright? I know that last year something like 64% of the snaps on offense didn't have Hill and Waddle on the field together. But now, with OBJ's blocking abilities and Jonnu, do you need to pull them off to help the run game? Could be compelling with some good Next Gen style stats to support it. @NBP81 is incredible at breaking stuff like that down. Might want to reach out to him.
Thanks Loco, after work today I'll start writing and see where it leads me. Great idea!
 
It's the worst time of year. Not only do we have little to no Phins news but we don't even have official TC report dates yet. We'll use this thread to post some of the smaller snippets of news and some general Phins banter to help us all get through the next 40 some days.

I'll start: https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/dolphins-2024-training-camp-preview-c-aaron-brewer-01hzw1pc8y14
Tough chance lol. You know members here have to repost the same threads 353474x instead of just adding to one lol
 
