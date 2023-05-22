 Emergency 3rd QB Now Available | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Emergency 3rd QB Now Available

www.nfl.com

NFL owners pass proposal to allow teams to have third QB active on game days without using roster spot

NFL owners approved a bylaw proposal on Monday at the Spring League Meeting allowing clubs to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot on game days.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

NFL owners approved a bylaw proposal on Monday at the Spring League Meeting allowing clubs to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot on game days, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision.
 
That should help Miami who dressed 3 QB's most weeks.

Not sure how much it would have helped SF last year as who would have been the emergency guy anyway?

Not a guy good enough to beat Philly on the road.
 
Makes sense.

If they are going to, seemingly, randomly yank guys for commonplace hits, they have to have a way to mitigate the competitive unfairness.
 
I still don't understand why the NFL doesn't allow all 53 players be active on gamedays. I never understood the reasoning to only allow 46 players to be active. It makes no sense.
 
