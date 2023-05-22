Emergency 3rd QB Now Available

E30M3
///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2018
- Messages
- 6,242
- Reaction score
- 13,605
- Location
- Everywhere
NFL owners pass proposal to allow teams to have third QB active on game days without using roster spot
NFL owners approved a bylaw proposal on Monday at the Spring League Meeting allowing clubs to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot on game days.
www.nfl.com
NFL owners approved a bylaw proposal on Monday at the Spring League Meeting allowing clubs to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot on game days, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision.