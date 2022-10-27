Emmanuel Acho going all in on Tua

Every time I watch Herbert play, I don’t see the QB the media raves about.



He definitely has some impress plays and maybe it is just a coincidence when I watch him, but I saw a throw 10 yards past the end zone against Auburn, 4th quarter interceptions, pick 6s, missed reads, etc.



I also expect Burrow to not look as good with Chase out. He still has a great cast around him, but Chase adds 20+ points to his QB rating turning short passes and questionable throws into long TDs.