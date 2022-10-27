 Emmanuel Acho going all in on Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Emmanuel Acho going all in on Tua

brumdog44

brumdog44

I wouldn't go that far.

BUT......Herbert is having a very subpar year. The 6.5 yards per pass through 7 games is really bad. 17th on PFF, 13th in QBR. He has looked like a league average starting quarterback so far this year. His ability to get out of the pocket and make positive yards with his leg hasn't been there this year either.
 
NBP81

NBP81

brumdog44 said:
I wouldn't go that far.

BUT......Herbert is having a very subpar year. The 6.5 yards per pass through 7 games is really bad. 17th on PFF, 13th in QBR. He has looked like a league average starting quarterback so far this year. His ability to get out of the pocket and make positive yards with his leg hasn't been there this year either.
Herbert has been perfectly average in every single per stats in the league since coming into the NFL except pass attempts, where he's number 1. 1+1 = ?
 
Danny

Danny

I didn’t listen to it cause I really don’t care much for what the media has to say good or bad.....the only thing that matters is where we are in the standings and what we actually do out on the field.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Every time I watch Herbert play, I don’t see the QB the media raves about.

He definitely has some impress plays and maybe it is just a coincidence when I watch him, but I saw a throw 10 yards past the end zone against Auburn, 4th quarter interceptions, pick 6s, missed reads, etc.

I also expect Burrow to not look as good with Chase out. He still has a great cast around him, but Chase adds 20+ points to his QB rating turning short passes and questionable throws into long TDs.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Makes since.

Eventually if all you are is a gun slinger the league will catch up.

A lot more difficult to defeat accuracy and timing
 
K

keller377

Herbert suffers from Chris Chambers syndrome. Watch a highlight reel and you'd think he was a HOF. Too bad there's a lot of low-light material too.

Honestly he prob gets so many highlights because he throws so darn much while also doing his best to keep both teams in the game.
 
