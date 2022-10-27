Emmanuel Acho going all in on Tua

mrbunglez
Herbert has been perfectly average in every single per stats in the league since coming into the NFL except pass attempts, where he's number 1. 1+1 = ?I wouldn't go that far.
BUT......Herbert is having a very subpar year. The 6.5 yards per pass through 7 games is really bad. 17th on PFF, 13th in QBR. He has looked like a league average starting quarterback so far this year. His ability to get out of the pocket and make positive yards with his leg hasn't been there this year either.