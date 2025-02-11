Emmanuel Ogbah Resigns!

BREAKING
Marino Signs Extension --
The Dolphins announced at a news conference yesterday that they had signed Quarterback Dan Marino to a 3 year contract extension worth approximately $18 million. This extension will keep Marino in Aqua and Orange through the 1998 season.
Dan holds the career NFL records for touchdown passes (352), passing yards (48,841), completions (3,913) and attempts (6,531).
"I am happy that we were able to get this contract signed," said Marino. "I have always said that I want to finish my career with the Dolphins and this will put me closer to accomplishing that goal. I have been fortunate to break many personal records, but my overriding goal is to win a Super Bowl here in Miami."