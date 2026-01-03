 End of the 2025 Season - Week 18 Other Games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

End of the 2025 Season - Week 18 Other Games

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Panthers at Buccaneers

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds list Tampa as the 3-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Carolina (8-8) faces a win-and-in scenario, while Tampa (7-9) must win to have a shot at the postseason. The Bucs need a win and an Atlanta loss to New Orleans on Sunday to clinch a postseason spot and the NFC's No. 4 seed.

If Tampa Bay wins and the New Orleans Saints defeat the Atlanta Falcons, then the Buccaneers claim the spot. However, if both Carolina and New Orleans lose this weekend, then the Panthers still hold a three-way tiebreaker to take the NFC South honors.

Seahawks at 49ers
at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in a Week 18 matchup that will crown the NFC West champion and the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs.

If the 49ers lose their Saturday night game against the Seahawks, then they could find themselves drop in seeding.

San Francisco is currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs, but it can drop down to No. 6 if it loses and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals

If the Seahawks lose, they go from the No. 1 seed to the No. 5 seed.

If they drop to the No. 5 seed, they forfeit their Wild Card bye week and home-field advantage through the playoffs.

Huge games today! Im rooting for Carolina and Seattle. I don't like the 9ers and the Bucs just simply dont deserve to make the playoffs, i love Baker but that isnt enough for me to root for them after how hard Carolina has fought to get to this spot and how badly Tampa has **** themselves the last 8 games.

I dont think Seattle wins, I still dont trust Darnold in big games, but im gonna root for them none the less.
 
Same rooting interest. Bucs don’t deserve to be a playoff team, even if they win. I have no interest in watching an 8-9 team host a playoff game against a 12 win team. At least Carolina is a young team that is entertaining on their home field.

Also do not like the Niners at all although I’m a fan of KS. Never liked them since my childhood. Seattle is a really good team but yeah, I don’t trust Darnold in big games. If they get the 1 seed I’d expect them to lose in the second or third round. I still believe the Rams are the best team in that division regardless of the standings.
 
Its been long documented that I love Tetairoa McMillan, im hoping he goes off today and starts to be a household name. The guy is a once in a generation type WR, size of Mike Evans and hands of Cris Carter, hes gonna be a star in this league and im hoping today is his coming out party!
 
I’m hoping the Niners win, wouldn’t mind seeing them or even the Bills win it all.
 
You come to a Dolphins website talking about wanting to see the bills win it all? Gtfoh with your undercover trolling ass. Nobody wants you here dude. Go back to your stupid ass Packers site... ffs man.
 
The Bills?

Get Out Romano GIF by TV Land


Go Jimmy Fallon GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon


200.gif
 
This dude is trolling us so hard.
 
He was holding back clearly. Just like that bills dude a while back. He acts all nice just to subtley troll the dolphin fanbase everytime. The jig is up and the lay people see his foolishness as well.
 
