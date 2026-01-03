End of the 2025 Season - Week 18 Other Games

Panthers at Buccaneers



Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds list Tampa as the 3-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.



Carolina (8-8) faces a win-and-in scenario, while Tampa (7-9) must win to have a shot at the postseason. The Bucs need a win and an Atlanta loss to New Orleans on Sunday to clinch a postseason spot and the NFC's No. 4 seed.



If Tampa Bay wins and the New Orleans Saints defeat the Atlanta Falcons, then the Buccaneers claim the spot. However, if both Carolina and New Orleans lose this weekend, then the Panthers still hold a three-way tiebreaker to take the NFC South honors.



Seahawks at 49ers

at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in a Week 18 matchup that will crown the NFC West champion and the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs.



If the 49ers lose their Saturday night game against the Seahawks, then they could find themselves drop in seeding.



San Francisco is currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs, but it can drop down to No. 6 if it loses and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals



If the Seahawks lose, they go from the No. 1 seed to the No. 5 seed.



If they drop to the No. 5 seed, they forfeit their Wild Card bye week and home-field advantage through the playoffs.



#####



Huge games today! Im rooting for Carolina and Seattle. I don't like the 9ers and the Bucs just simply dont deserve to make the playoffs, i love Baker but that isnt enough for me to root for them after how hard Carolina has fought to get to this spot and how badly Tampa has **** themselves the last 8 games.



I dont think Seattle wins, I still dont trust Darnold in big games, but im gonna root for them none the less.