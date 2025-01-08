End of the season Dolphins' PFF grades

brumdog44
Active Roster
Tua, QB 70.2 (28th of 44)
Huntley, QB 67.6 (32nd of 44)
Thompson, QB 39.7
Hill, WR 72.7 (44th of 132)
Waddle, WR 72.1 (47th of 132)
Washington, WR 57.7 (110th of 132)
Cracraft, WR 57.1
Achane, HB 81.6 (13th of 63)
Wright, HB 65.3
Mostert, HB 69.3 (36th of 63)
Wilson, HB 59.2
Smith, TE 78.2 (5th of 75)
Conner, TE 49
Hill, TE 37.2 (75th of 75)
Smythe, TE 43.3 (74th of 75)
Brewer, C 73.3 (9th of 43)
Eichenberg, G 53.1 (70th of 77)
Jones, G 56.1 (60th of 77)
Wynn, G 49.0
Armstead, T 89.4 (2nd of 81)
Lamm, T 72.7 (34th of 81)
Jackson, T 60.0 (61st of 81)
Paul T 44.9
Ramsey, CB 76.9 (8th of 116)
Fuller, CB 66.2 (52nd of 116)
Neal, CB 53,9
Duck, CB 55.5 (96th of 116)
Kohou, CB 64.5 (57th of 116)
Bonner, CB 48.8
Maye, S 72.0
Holland, S 63,0 (54th of 98)
Campbell, S 39.8
Poyer, S 62.5 (56th of 98)
Brooks, LB 71.3 (22nd of 83)
Dodson, LB 67.3 (35th of 83)
Walker, LB 48.0 (78th of 83)
Riley, LB 42.9
Campbell, DI 82.3 (7th of 132)
Hand, DI 60.5 (53rd of 132)
Sieler DI 78.9 (11th of 132)
Jones, DI 51.3 (95th of 132)
Robinson, DE 70.0 (39th of 121)
Bell, DE 64.8 (59th of 121)
Phillips, DE 66.1
Ogbah, DE 59.7 (77th of 121)
Goode, DE 55.6
Bowser, DE 53.0 (108th of 121)
--------------------------------------------
Players ranked in the top 10% of the players ranked at their positions: Smith, TE; Armstead, T; Ramsey, CB; Campbell, DI; Sieler, DI.
Players ranked between the top 10% and top 25% of the players ranked at their positions: Achane, HB; Brewer, C; Brooks, LB.
Players ranked in the bottom 10% of players ranked at their positions: Eichenberg, G; J. Hill, TE; Smythe, TE; Walker, LB.
Players ranked in in the bottom 10 to 25%: Washington, WR; Jones, G; Jackson, T; Duck, CB; Bowser, DE.
