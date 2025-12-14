 Enjoy Every Sandwich. Enjoy The Wins. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Enjoy Every Sandwich. Enjoy The Wins.

For those who get the reference before I explain it, this is not some dramatic way to tell people I'm ill. I'm perfectly healthy, and in considerably better shape than I was a year ago.

I did, however, just have another birthday, pushing me further into my fifties. I had an excellent meal with excellent people, surrounded by people who loved me at a waterfront restaurant. It was just a fantastic evening. In the middle of the meal, my father-in-law said to me, "Looks like TJ Watt is out Monday - your Fins have a better chance now." He didn't mean a better chance at the playoffs; he meant a better chance at a win. Just another Dolphins win.

Just like the past four games in a row, and five of the past six. Five of the past six Dolphins games gave fans a reason to be happy. And it's perfectly okay to enjoy those wins.

I am now the same age Warren Zevon was when he died. In his last performance and interview on David Letterman, a terminally ill Zevon gave the advice to "enjoy every sandwich." Every minute means more. Enjoy the experiences when they happen. It's perfectly fine to plan for the future, but make sure to enjoy the present as well.

That brings us to this Dolphins season, and a recent uptick in the defeatist and nihilistic sentiments on Finheaven. Every poster here is entitled to their point of view and opinion. Being frustrated with the continued mediocrity of the Dolphins does not make someone a bad fan. This is certainly a place to vent about that.

However, there are a few things I would like to bring up as a counterpoint to said sentiments:

- The Miami Dolphins are not eliminated from the playoffs. No matter how many declarations are made, no matter how people twist scenarios, they're not. Is it incredibly unlikely that they make the playoffs? Yes, it is. But they're not eliminated...or as Miracle Max would say, "they're only mostly dead."

- Enjoying a win does not mean you enjoy mediocrity. Don't let anyone tell you that. This is the sentiment that cracks me up the most. To those of you who equate enjoying a win with being okay with the long-term direction of the team, let me point out a couple things to you:

1) Your actions, declarations and ultimatums, short of doing things that would land you in jail or prison, have absolutely no effect on the Miami Dolphins. None. Zero. Zip. Nada. Diddly squat. I used to think that if I focused hard enough on something...if I desired it enough, I could affect things by using the Force. I was eleven at the time. I grew out of it.​
2) There are people on this forum who have grasped the above point. These people can enjoy a win and still want improvement for the future. It does not mean they enjoy long-term mediocrity. It just means that they understand that shaking their fists and marching around in an angry little circle about the upcoming draft position or GM choices or QB or HC is completely pointless because of point #1. They're happy in the moment. Leave them alone.​
The Steelers are favored by 3 points for Monday's game, down from 3.5. If the Dolphins upset the Steelers, enjoy the win, and don't let anyone give you **** about it. Enjoy every win. Enjoy every minute.

Enjoy every sandwich.
 
I agree with your overall perspective of enjoying each win. I'm older than you (in my 60's), so I certainly grasp your point. I may be old and jaded, but I do enjoy each win. However, I no longer fly the rah rah flag when it's been decades of crapola from this team. I'm hoping for one more Super Bowl victory before I leave, but the Fins are as far away today as they have ever been.
 
I get it.

Hey, it could be worse. We could be Jets fans.
 
Yes, that would definitely be worse. My older brother is a Jests fan, and let's just say he is miserable!
On a side note, after the Fins game vs the Jests, "Captain Jet" announced he's canceling his season tickets because they suck and they are charging him $2600 for his seat!

1765724578876.png
On
 
Fireman Ed quit once, too. He’ll be back.

Bringing Aaron Rodgers on set that team back a decade, and everyone who wasn’t a Jets fan saw that coming a mile away.
 
Not addressing anyone in particular, more a general comment.

As I age, move through the latter part of life, and ponder mortality, what a sports team does or doesn't do seems to be to be quite irrelevant. Attaching any importance whatsoever on such an esoteric thing is irrational.

Maybe it's just me......
 
I understand your point of view. Perhaps described as glass half full?
Those of us who started hoping for losses to enhance 2026 draft status; would we be glass half empty or just taking the long view, “playing the long game”?
 
My point is that we’re not the ones playing the game: Long, short, whatever.

I completely understand hoping for better draft position and rooting for losses. I don’t understand giving grief to those who don’t feel that way, specifically because how we hope or root has no effect on the outcome of games.

I’m just suggesting we enjoy the good moments as they happen.
 
Somewhere Cam Cameron is smiling.
 
If there was a good enough prize for losing this year I would sort of understand, but the top ten in this draft is prospect purgatory. It will be one of the worst top tens in the past 15 years.

Also this team is finally starting to find the identity that all the naysayers wanted. A more physical team. They are getting that and wins and still hate Mcdaniel haha
 
Very much so. Great take.
 
I admit to being surprised by this. I do wonder how much of the credit for the shift in offensive mentality is owed to Frank Smith.
 
Thanks OP @The Goat

Great perspective on all things Finheaven and the many view points of the Miami Dolphins.

Places like Finheaven are for the fans. Opinions are just that opinions. We wouldn't be normal of we didn't have them. Unfortunately not all opinions are agreed upon or left without a response.

Being overly positive or negative can give false or misguided beliefs in life itself. Because life wasn't meant for perfection. If it was, we'd all be rich and without worry.

As fans, we tend to fall into the proverbial we suck mode when things are bad and wow, we're great when thinks are good. But there is a third side to this, "Riding the Wave". Being that fan who can be both positive and upbeat and at the same time frustrated and disappointed. Indicating mood changes with every win or loss. Not every player is good or bad. Some are worse than others and others are great and better than most.

The issue is the constant belittling of others for their opinions, because they don't match yours. There is nothing wrong with someone who prefers a Ham and Swiss over a Ham and American Cheese Sandwich!!! Each enjoys their taste and has a right to their own taste.

The draft will always be a topic of discussion no matter the win or loss record of any team. Some fans enjoy that topic. Some fans are more optimistic than others about the teams prospects and/or players themselves. There shouldn't be fear to express on here.

We all aren't "Lemmings". We are just fans with opinions. And have different taste in what Sandwich we enjoy most.

God Bless 🙌
 
"Prize" is an interesting term to use in this context. Getting philosophical here, but what do you, as an individual on the outside, actually win?

Happiness? For sure, but others can derive that from the individual wins, can they not?

Pride? Possibly, but that is really pride in the accomplishment of others, rather that some personal accomplishment? I guess you get to "beat your chest" amongst aquaintences but again, they aren't your accomplishments.

Not trying to talk you out of your own philosophy. Just pointing out that anger or animosity over different points of view seems pointless.
 
