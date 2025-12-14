Enjoy Every Sandwich. Enjoy The Wins.

1) Your actions, declarations and ultimatums, short of doing things that would land you in jail or prison, have absolutely no effect on the Miami Dolphins. None. Zero. Zip. Nada. Diddly squat. I used to think that if I focused hard enough on something...if I desired it enough, I could affect things by using the Force. I was eleven at the time. I grew out of it.​

​

2) There are people on this forum who have grasped the above point. These people can enjoy a win and still want improvement for the future. It does not mean they enjoy long-term mediocrity. It just means that they understand that shaking their fists and marching around in an angry little circle about the upcoming draft position or GM choices or QB or HC is completely pointless because of point #1. They're happy in the moment. Leave them alone.​

​

For those who get the reference before I explain it, this is not some dramatic way to tell people I'm ill. I'm perfectly healthy, and in considerably better shape than I was a year ago.I did, however, just have another birthday, pushing me further into my fifties. I had an excellent meal with excellent people, surrounded by people who loved me at a waterfront restaurant. It was just a fantastic evening. In the middle of the meal, my father-in-law said to me, "Looks like TJ Watt is out Monday - your Fins have a better chance now." He didn't mean a better chance at the playoffs; he meant a better chance at a win. Just another Dolphins win.Just like the past four games in a row, and five of the past six. Five of the past six Dolphins games gave fans a reason to be happy. And it's perfectly okay to enjoy those wins.I am now the same age Warren Zevon was when he died. In his last performance and interview on David Letterman, a terminally ill Zevon gave the advice to "enjoy every sandwich." Every minute means more. Enjoy the experiences when they happen. It's perfectly fine to plan for the future, but make sure to enjoy the present as well.That brings us to this Dolphins season, and a recent uptick in the defeatist and nihilistic sentiments on Finheaven. Every poster here is entitled to their point of view and opinion. Being frustrated with the continued mediocrity of the Dolphins does not make someone a bad fan. This is certainly a place to vent about that.there are a few things I would like to bring up as a counterpoint to said sentiments:- The Miami Dolphins are not eliminated from the playoffs. No matter how many declarations are made, no matter how people twist scenarios, they're not. Is it incredibly unlikely that they make the playoffs? Yes, it is. But they're not eliminated...or as Miracle Max would say, "they're onlydead."- Enjoying a win does not mean you enjoy mediocrity. Don't let anyone tell you that. This is the sentiment that cracks me up the most. To those of you who equate enjoying a win with being okay with the long-term direction of the team, let me point out a couple things to you:The Steelers are favored by 3 points for Monday's game, down from 3.5. If the Dolphins upset the Steelers, enjoy the win, and don't let anyone give you **** about it. Enjoy every win. Enjoy every minute.Enjoy every sandwich.