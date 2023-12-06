 Enjoy the ride! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Enjoy the ride!

We likely will never see a season like this again in our lives, regardless of how it ends.

-Tua is having a career year likely ends the year with the best non Marino season in history

- Mostert is gonna set franchise rushing TD record.

- if Achane stays healthy and gets run he could go for 1000 yards and 10 TDs as a backup who missed more than a quarter of the season.

-Tyreek hill is gonna break every franchise record and very well could set nfl records.

- we have gained 5141 yards and allowed 3602

-Tyreek hill has more receiving yards than 5 nfl teams entire WR cores

- were on hardknocks

-were first in the afc right now

- it's not normal to be good and entertaining. This is the best season of my dolphins life and as the positives guy just wanna remind everyone to enjoy it
 
Without a doubt, the most enjoyable season since 1984. And I was only 11 years old back then and we had nowhere near the access to the games, highlights, news, etc. I still remember cutting out every article and picture from Sport Illustrated, USA Today, Sporting News, etc. and taping them on my bedroom doors. The SI cover after we smoked the Skins on opening day. The SI cover after we crushed the Steelers in the AFC Championship.

This is definitely up there with 1984.
 
I came into this thread thinking you had something to say
My bad
 
100% agree. This is the best dolphins team ever beyond the early 70’s teams. The best in my lifetime for sure. I think a lot of you don’t realize how special this season is. We have a real shot at this.
 

