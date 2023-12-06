Enjoy the ride!

We likely will never see a season like this again in our lives, regardless of how it ends.



-Tua is having a career year likely ends the year with the best non Marino season in history



- Mostert is gonna set franchise rushing TD record.



- if Achane stays healthy and gets run he could go for 1000 yards and 10 TDs as a backup who missed more than a quarter of the season.



-Tyreek hill is gonna break every franchise record and very well could set nfl records.



- we have gained 5141 yards and allowed 3602



-Tyreek hill has more receiving yards than 5 nfl teams entire WR cores



- were on hardknocks



-were first in the afc right now



- it's not normal to be good and entertaining. This is the best season of my dolphins life and as the positives guy just wanna remind everyone to enjoy it