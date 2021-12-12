 Enjoy this Sunday of Football! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Enjoy this Sunday of Football!

VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
5,510
Reaction score
3,802
Location
Virginia
We've got a team on 5 game tear, with a mean d and capable offense.

A bunch of December NFL Football games that can affect our fate on the TV.

Fellows here that break those scenarios down for you nicely so I can read about it.

And full week to ride the wave!

Whatever happens in the end, the season is rockin' right now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom