 Enjoy Your Memorial Day! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Enjoy Your Memorial Day!

Memorial Day means many things to many people. To me, it’s a designated day to remember honorably, those of us who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country we love. Many of us have family and/or friends we’ve lost over the years, in defense of the nation. They are the highest level of hero in my opinion, and I couldn’t possibly thank them enough for their sense of duty, bravery and sacrifice.

So I’ll be grilling and toasting them this holiday, like I do every year…I’ll have a stogy with them in spirit and thank them for the thousandth time!

Have a fantastic holiday, however you choose to celebrate those who have allowed us to be here. Be safe all!
 
