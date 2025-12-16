Enough is Too Much!

Vaark
Comfortably Numb
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 39,278
- Reaction score
- 64,002
- Location
- Beam Me Up Outa Here!
Unless Ewers starts, it will be Redzone for me the rest of this miserable season
I can still be surprised whenever the Phins score, or more likely nod in expectation when the opponents score.
Like that old rascal song" I ain't going to eat my heart out. Anymore!"
I can still be surprised whenever the Phins score, or more likely nod in expectation when the opponents score.
Like that old rascal song" I ain't going to eat my heart out. Anymore!"