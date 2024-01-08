 Enough of the Tua bashing!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Enough of the Tua bashing!!!

D

dreamblk

Club Member
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
1,969
Reaction score
3,170
No_one_open_1.png

Yep for all those bashing Tua here is a shot from the bad pick Tua threw.
Find an open receiver downfield your two top receivers are out with injuries and they are throwing to Chase Claypool a journey barely in league receiver who ran a horrible route.
If he runs to the space like Tyreek and Waddle does it a completion but he does not he goes to deep into the route before breaking it off.

Btw Tyreek drop a potential a TD pass 2 plays earlier McDaniel calls 3 running plays the hold second half...what is any QB going to do with this mess?
 
Yup, 100% accurate. Claypool is such a moron that he ran the route directly into the safety. Tua had no options, though. Other than a throw-away, since it was second down. Live to play another down.

But it was disgraceful to me that Tyreek begged out of the game. Talk about letting your QB down. A drop is one thing. It was bad, but it happens. To actually bail on your QB during that critical possession is unforgivable.
 
He could have thrown it away but the pocket was starting to collapse. I think he was rushing to get yardage since we were under a minute.
 
Tua is a system QB

After the Bills made half time adjustments the system was flawed.......and McDaniel did nothing to fix it.

Miami's flaws are not the QB they are with the coach who isn't flexible enough to amend the system accordingly.

Coach McDaniel has a lot to learn.
 
dreamblk said:
He could have thrown it away but the pocket was starting to collapse. I think he was rushing to get yardage since we were under a minute.
Click to expand...
In that picture there is no one within 3 yards of him and the blocks are still holding up. He had as much time to throw it away as he did to throw it to the Bills.
 
Archaeopteryx said:
I don’t think anyone is criticizing Tua based on just that one play alone, it’s his entire body of work in big games.

But maybe throw it here and move on to the next play? 3rd and 10 is better than forcing a bad pass.

View attachment 158424
Click to expand...
If he throws it there it's intentional grounding and 3rd and 20 and people are ripping him for being an idiot.
 
Springveldt said:
If he throws it there it's intentional grounding and 3rd and 20 and people are ripping him for being an idiot.
Click to expand...

That is correct, but he has the entire right side open where he can escape the pocket and then throw it away. Or maybe not, since he moves like Gimli the dwarf from ‘Lord of the Rings’.
 
The gods honest truth.

Tua has gotten better every year.

Tua stayed healthy.

Tua lead the entire NFL in passing.

Tua is our best option going forward. You have to see if he can take the next step. His closest player comparison is Drew Brees and his 1st team gave up on him.

Basicly what I'm saying is you have to hold on to Tua, give him a 2nd contract to see if he turns into Drew Brees.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom