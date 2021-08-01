Entire offense could be OUT?

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,956
- Reaction score
- 2,926
- Age
- 62
- Location
- Arcadia CA
Godsey tested positive. As far as i can remember, NFL protocol about contact tracing, does it mean the entire offense needs to sit out?
I just want to know about detail of NFL covid protocol, and more detail about the latest situation.
** No covid political debate please ***
I just want to know about detail of NFL covid protocol, and more detail about the latest situation.
** No covid political debate please ***