Entire offense could be OUT?

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Godsey tested positive. As far as i can remember, NFL protocol about contact tracing, does it mean the entire offense needs to sit out?

I just want to know about detail of NFL covid protocol, and more detail about the latest situation.
** No covid political debate please ***
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

I am sure they’re doing some level of contact tracing but I’d be more worried about the TEs which he directly coaches than the offense as a whole.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Mach2 said:
He is OC, not just a TE coach.

Just saying.......
Yeah but I’m sure that the level of personal distance and physical contact is much greater for the tight ends versus the offense as a whole. I don’t think he’s going and talking in the face quarterback or doing anything directly with the offensive line physically. He doesn’t have individual meetings outside of the TEs as far as I know; he may do a larger meeting and a giant new meeting room but there he’s going to have 10plus feet of distance between players

I don’t know the teams indoor mask policy, so I lean to contact with his position group as being the highest risk
 
Mach2

Mach2

andyahs said:
I think he was working with TE in camp.
I'm sure he was working with everyone on offense, including all the position coaches.

He may have more contact with TEs, but as run game coordinator, you're talking about backs and recievers and O-line as well.

In any case, no reason for dispair. It's early.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Dolphinator530 said:
Yeah but I’m sure that the level of personal distance and physical contact is much greater for the tight ends versus the offense as a whole. I don’t think he’s going and talking in the face quarterback or doing anything directly with the offensive line physically. He doesn’t have individual meetings outside of the TEs as far as I know; he may do a larger meeting and a giant new meeting room but there he’s going to have 10plus feet of distance between players

I don’t know the teams indoor mask policy, so I lean to contact with his position group as being the highest risk
It was my understanding that Mike Judge was the guy working directly with the TEs. Might be mistaken. I'm sure Godsey is still involved, as it is his background.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Mach2 said:
It was my understanding that Mike Judge was the guy working directly with the TEs. Might be mistaken. I'm sure Godsey is still involved, as it is his background.
And his title.
 
justbgreen

justbgreen

Per PFT....
With Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey testing positive for COVID-19, it stood to reason that some players likely were headed to the COVID-19 reserve list.

The team announced it has placed three tight ends on the list.

Tight ends Cethan Carter, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen now are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It is not known for certain whether the players were high-risk close contacts or tested positive for the coronavirus.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
I guess this is where having 2 OC's comes in handy. A silver lining I guess.
 
Mach2

Mach2

justbgreen said:
Per PFT....
With Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey testing positive for COVID-19, it stood to reason that some players likely were headed to the COVID-19 reserve list.

The team announced it has placed three tight ends on the list.

Tight ends Cethan Carter, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen now are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It is not known for certain whether the players were high-risk close contacts or tested positive for the coronavirus.
I guess Hunt will get some very valuable reps.
 
