EPBro's Training Camp Report - August 3rd, 2023

FH Fam,



For the third consecutive year I bring you an unfiltered and genuine training camp report on our beloved Aqua and Orange.



Beautiful thing about said report, there is no agenda or preconditioned elements that play a factor. The team does not compensate me to write fluff pieces, nor do I have a twitter that consists or "hot" takes which lead to biased positions spun to fit "your gut instinct". Consider me the Rustin Cohle of Phins camp reporting...



With that said, I'm going to tell the story in chronological order as experienced and will round out the breakdown with overall observations.



Shout out to all of the members who requested specific player(s) of focus, you know who you are, and I tried my best to include your targets.



- Amnesia Glow Amid the August Humidity -



Walking into the new look training camp gate I got Jurassic Park vibes. As a Jeff Goldblum lookalike welcomes my wife and I the phrase "spare no expense" echoed through my brain. With the Zach Thomas HOF collection stopping me in my tracks I could not help but think about how Ross has done right by the fans with the training camp experience. But that tangent was quickly interrupted with the news that there was an alumni signing taking place before the start of practice. With intrique I quicken my step to take a look at the autograph prospects. One Anthony Fasano is accompanied by a Lamar Thomas. With a few dozen eager fans ready for signature I look down at my white Phins autograph ball purchased at camp circa 2020. Now that year is important because there were not autograph opportunities at camp amid Covid. I've been staring at this blank canvass in wonder for three years awaiting for the proper situation to arise. After short and concise deliberation I decided a diamond hand approach was my best bet, even though I'm a big Fasano fan, holding the stock seemed prudent. May this be a lesson to you young fans out there.



Being partial to the far side of the bleachers we solidify a position a few rows up, around the 35 on the near field. Distant storm clouds contrast the backdrop being further amplified by the gorgeous white indoor practice structure. I took this as a pointed reminder that mother nature does not care I drove three and a half hours to be at camp today, she is in control. Settling in I start to feel out the surrounding fans, hearing references of "Zach White" and "Solomon Ogbah" further motivating my drive to offer insights to those of us in need. In the distance, I see a stirring through the airplane hangar sized doors from the bubble, practice was about to begin.



Out first were specials lining up on the opposite field; Sanders, Bailey, and Ferguson. Now there is a marked square on the kicking nets through the uprights denoting the sweet spot for a Sanders attempt. The former all pro goes 12/12 from 43 and under. 5 of his attempts hitting legitimately dead center of the square, 6 slightly above, and only one off to the right. The operation looked clean and Sanders did seem to have a swagger. Granted there is no rush and it's early in camp, but I came away optimistic that he has put the yips behind him.



Anxiously awaiting the rest of the squad to take the field, the thought creeps in that perhaps Mother might have say in our hopes of enjoying practice today. But thankfully the boys run out with jubilance to the roar of the crowd ready to get warmups underway. Seeing Waddle dawning the orange jersey was both an enjoyable sight but also a slight to David Long Jr's Tuesday performance. However, NWA seemed to really get the boys fired up and I'm not Long's publicist so we all managed to move along accordingly. As also reported, Trill and Blitz Boy had the red non-contact jerseys on and I instantly noticed Malik Reed was not dressed out.



Sizing up some of the lesser known and undrafted guys during warmups afforded a few insights. Anthony Montalvo is powerful and appears to have longer arms then I expected, Cameron Goode certainly did not take it easy during the offseason, and Garrett Nelson is about as high energy and high effort as you will find. But the far most interesting aspect was watching McDrip make the rounds with the defensive guys. His exchanges with Long, Elliot, Chubb and Trill gave me a glimpse into just how positive the culture of this team is. They consisted of laughing and certainly busting balls. The man has laid a foundation of trust with ALL of the players and his approach, granted very player friendly, is the model for the new era of how coaches should and will build relationships with players moving forward. Not only do the genuinely like playing for the guy, he has their respect and their seems to be a layer of love. Call me sappy, but if you have every played football, a players love for his coach can move mountains.



Getting into individual drills we have the defense on the near side with the O far side. McDrip, again doing his thing, with an extraordinarily long and laughter filled dialogue with Ramsey. Talk about involved, this was reported as the longest and toughest day of camp thus far, and Ramsey was out there the entire time. Him and X were attached at the hip for much of practice. Observations during individual drills included; Tino Ellis has good effort but happy feet, I'm not convinced Brandon Jones is 100% yet (but he's getting close), Cam Smith has very skinny legs, Waddle with a non contested drop, and it looked like AVG was getting reps with both the inside and outside backers. Chubb and JP continued to hone their skills collectively in a specialty session dedicated to only them and one coach.



Next was a short period of specials where they did some interesting drills. Mostly repped was kickoff coverage where they had each half cover and then executed on it collectively. Worth mentioning was who was getting kick return reps; Cedric Wilson, Mostert, Waddle, and Berrios. Still don't understand why they have Holland on first team coverage unit, as Hoops would say he's "mission critical", please protect that man.



Getting into the flow of practice we finally proceed to some 7 on 7. Again, very interesting to start the period with only have of the field being live. Tua with a dot to Chosen to start the sequence, great route and terrific ball placement. Cheetah beats X easy on a speed out generating terrific separation, looked like they high lowed him with a Smash concept in cover 2. DeShon Elliot had two physical PBU's (one on EZE). River had a nice catch on a contested ball from Skyler on a jerk route. Eli Campbell dropped an INT (but registered at least 4 PBU's on the day I counted, flashed big time). X did have the pick on the deep shot in double coverage but as astutely reporter earlier not a ball Tua would through in a game. Took a shot for the sake of the drill. Blackmon hit Deadwood Davis deep for 6 on one, that kid has speed and is all effort on the pre snap motion, especially in red area work. Cedric Wilson flashed and Bethel had an ME.



11 on 11 next, finally. Most of what I reported has been good thus far. Practice was about to get sloppy, no other way to frame it. At least 3 false starts in this period (I counted 6 on the day, troublesome to say the least and yes it was the first day with refs out there). 12 personnel, Tua sacked. 11 personnel, nicely executed outside zone to the right from Mostert. 12 personnel, bad snap and negative play (if Connor wants the new contract, better get Uce the ball properly and consistently). Jet Sweep to Waddle, sniffed out by Eli Apple, now if they were hitting perhaps he could have made a move, but it looked well read to me (unlike Omar's reporting). 11 personnel, Tua probably would have been sacked, but great snag by Berrios on the snowman deflection. Last play was a sweet outside zone to the right again, this time Achane, broke contain and showed some wiggle.



RedZone work. X with a dropped 98 yard pick 6 from Tua, looked like a miscommunication (happened twice on the day in RedZone with Tua). Berrios with a toe tap backline TD from White, kid might be special in this O with Welker's insights. And by far the play of the day I saw was Cam Smith horizontally laying out to register a PBU near the front left pylon. Ball may have been slightly late but you need range and closing speed to interrupt those quick hitter speed outs and the kid has IT.



Third Down Work. 3rd and 3, 10 personnel, speed out to Waddle from Tua, sick. 3rd and 10, bad PI call (IMO) on Kader covering Tyreek. Looked like he mirrored him perfectly from the nickel to me. 3rd and 6, wheel route to Tyreek perfectly placed in the honey hole against the cover 2 from Tua. 3rd and 8, masterful work by Tua feeling the pressure and sliding left in the pocket to pick up the crossing Penguin, first down. Tua's last rep of the period, almost looked "no look" to Siebert on a quick hit post in front of Iggy, would have been a first down but dropped. Skyler also had a really good period, hooked up with Cedric a few times. He is clearly ahead of white right now.



More 11 on 11 work. Tua to Reek on the slant, bread and butter. Tua then, with a clean pocket, surveys and finds Waddle with a mid level drag, nobody in front of him, would have been a huge chunk if not a house call in live action. Missed some notes in this period, it was hot guys. But overall was a very promising sequence for Uce. Skyler had a roll out right throw back left all the way across the field where Julian Hill made what should have been an easy catch look difficult IMHO. But he did adjust and come down with it. Achane had a patient and assertive interior run on duo (inside zone) and then had another nice rep on the outside zone to the right, think it was to the strong side of the formation. He closed the period down with a motion out to the right bubble screen. Set the blocks up well, and was superbly executed. FYI, motion pre-snap always with our scheme. This was the period I believe Chubb got shaken up, looked like left arm or shoulder. He got over it quick though, nothing to be concerned about.



Back to RedZone. Tua with a bobbled snap that lead to a TFL for Christian. Boy can eat. Tua on the PA rolled left, looked like he had Swain in the back left pylon but over thrown. Would have liked to see him hit that, it was there. Tua and Cheetah had their second red area miscommunication, looked like he threw it the opposite way Reek hooked. On an RPO, Tua needed to unload it quicker but waited and tried to feather it into the corner but Kader was there to break it up. Uce closed his portion of the period down with an absolutely perfect back shoulder to Cheetah though on X. Probably best offensive play of the day, good on good and got it done, was masterful. Skyler was patient with a clean pocket and hit Smythe leaking out in the flat for an easy 6. Ahmed had a great duo up the middle for a TD. Eli Campbell flashing with another PBU. Achane dropped back shoulder on a wheel from White, should have been 6. I clocked Achane with two drops today. They worked the running game a lot in this period.



End of game situation, 30 seconds on the clock. Tua speed out to Reek on near sideline, would have been out of bounds to stop the clock but touched down in bounds so used only timeout. Then slant to Reek, followed by a spike. Would have been around a 45 yard attempt FTW. Skyler also worked them into FG range with his rep, I believe it was Cedric who set it up. Used timeout with 4 seconds left for probably a 48 yarder or so FTW.



As practice was closing my mind was internally battling over how to conclude the work the players and coaches put in today. The competition level was even and the playmakers flashed, but I was left with this resonating theme of fundamentals. I'm concerned about the ME's (mental errors) and pre-snap infractions. But layers of self talking about it being early in camp and that we are far from a finished product seemed to balance my perspective.



Walking down the bleachers and taking one look back at the practice field I felt like a job well done and couldn't wait to write up my recap. I even got scolded by team personal for having a notebook and writing thoughts down, good to know the entire organization is committed to giving the team every competitive advantage possible! But when looking back, I saw Sam Madison and gave him a "Nice work out there coach Sammy, you're the man!". As he approached my portion of the fence to greet some friends of his something caught the corner of my eye.



Xavien Howard emerged from the end of practice team meeting with a straight shot toward the fans along the VIP section of the fence. I look down at my white autograph ball. My soul told me this was my moment. Leaving my wife in the dust I high step my way toward the rowdy and vocal glob of people begging X for his John Han****. Standing there for a few minutes I politely yet opportunistically seize real estate inching closer to the front. So many people with "X you are the man!" or "X I love you!". The humble and quiet guy he is, head down, not engaging with any fans directly, just signing as many pieces of memorabilia as possible. Thinking to myself, as I count every step I get closer, what can I say to both encourage him but also get him to respond?



In biblical terms, the red sea parts, and I'm standing face to face with the X Factor himself. My once hopeless autograph ball that was almost sullied by Lamar Thomas in hand, I extend the ball in the perfect position for his utmost convenience to sign the ball in the ideal location. I calmly and in a chill manner say, "X you need 8 to get the franchise record, you got that this year?". He looks up, as if time stands still, looks me dead in the eyes, having not responded to a single fan for the 10 or so minutes he was signing, and hits me with, "Yeah Bro I got you".



After all, I am EP, Bro...