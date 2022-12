Not sure what you are seeing, but it is a 1 year deal for $1,120,000.00 with a cap hit of $250K. There is nothing for next year. I think you may have misread something.SPOTRAC LINK: https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/miami-dolphins/eric-fisher-12281/ Edit: Looks like they voided the 2023 portion - https://overthecap.com/player/eric-fisher/2182