Eric Rowe Bro.......

NYC#1finsfan
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 5,168
- Reaction score
- 4,120
- Location
- Brooklyn, NY
GONE! I guess Igbinoghene has a spot.
Depends on the contract he received from his new teamDo we get a 3rd round compensatory pick for this or is that just for NE and SF free-agents?
Farewell Erik Rowe. All hail the young prince!GONE! I guess Igbinoghene has a spot.
Rowe used to be terrific at covering tight ends. He was definitely a productive player while a Dolphin.His productivity dropped recent years but felt we didnt use him enough or correctly lately
Agree. Definitely was a good player for Miami in that role.Rowe used to be terrific at covering tight ends. He was definitely a productive player while a Dolphin.