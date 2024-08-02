Erik Ezukanma Is Done!

Charlie Rivers
SUPERBOWL BOUND!!
Miami Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma is dealing with yet another injury.
Since being drafted, Ezukanma has done more in the rushing game than in the passing game. He has rushed five times for 22 yards, but has only caught one pass on two targets for three yards. This is not what anyone expected of him.
