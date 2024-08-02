 Erik Ezukanma Is Done! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Erik Ezukanma Is Done!

Miami Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma is dealing with yet another injury.

Since being drafted, Ezukanma has done more in the rushing game than in the passing game. He has rushed five times for 22 yards, but has only caught one pass on two targets for three yards. This is not what anyone expected of him.

His chance off making the team as the "big" WR was hurt when Miami signed Jonnu Smith. He is in reality a WR not a TE and he will be the red zone target that the team hoped EE might be when they drafted him.

With another injury and Cracraft having a strong camp AND Berrios being a small Cap help if cut(they would save about a million bucks with that much dead cap) AND the addition of Malik Washington AND the addition of Odell Beckham I think we will be saying goodbye to Easy E.

Maybe he lands on The Practice Squad since no one will be claiming him.

Too bad.
 
