ESPN Barnwell on Miami's chances to get #1 seed

bradmcnutt13
Active Roster
I sometimes think I subscribe to ESPN+ during the season to read his column. He has us behind the chiefs and ravens for odds to get the #1 seed. Here's what he had to say about us.
Chances of being the 1-seed, per FPI: 18.1%
How much difference can one defender make? At the beginning of the season, when the Dolphins were blown out by the Bills in Buffalo, we were lamenting the loss of Jalen Ramsey. With the star cornerback sidelined by a meniscus injury, they were vulnerable across from Xavien Howard. Josh Allen attacked Kader Kohou and Justin Bethel in coverage, avoided Howard and threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-20 victory.
Since Ramsey came back in Week 8, Miami has been a different defense. Before he was back in the lineup, the Dolphins ranked 23rd in EPA per play and last in QBR allowed. From Week 8 onward? They are first in both EPA per play and QBR allowed. By these numbers, Ramsey might be the league's most valuable defender. Who else can transform a defense from worst to first against the pass overnight?
Let's be realistic, though. The Dolphins have benefited from a friendly slate of opposing quarterbacks over that stretch. While they did have to play Patrick Mahomes in Germany, their other three opponents have been flailing outside of their time against Miami. Ramsey debuted in a win over the Patriots. His next win came against a Raiders team starting Aidan O'Connell. Last Friday, Ramsey & Co. shut down Tim Boyle and the Jets in a 34-13 blowout victory.
Even with the generous slate, it would be tough to argue that Ramsey hasn't made a difference. He has three picks in four games, including two in the seven-point victory over the Raiders. He has allowed a passer rating of 4.2 in coverage while giving up a total of 60 yards through four games. The Dolphins as a whole allowed 11 plays of 30 yards or more through their seven games without Ramsey; they've given up only two such plays over the ensuing four appearances.
Ramsey's presence has made life easier for the players around him. Kohou was struggling playing outside, but with Ramsey around, the Dolphins have been able to move their second-year cornerback back into the interior to play in the slot as planned. Ramsey isn't shadowing No. 1 receivers and has mostly stuck to one side of the field, but they have still been able to rely on their coverage.
Having great cover cornerbacks might typically encourage defensive coordinators to blitz more, given that they can trust the guys holding up behind those rushers in coverage. The Dolphins have basically stopped blitzing and still managed to get home. Over the past month, they have sent extra rushers just 2.6% of the time, which ranks 31st. Despite that modest blitz rating, they still have pressured the opposing quarterback more than 32% of the time over that stretch, which is the 13th-best mark. Their 9% sack rate over that run is in the top 10, and their 8.8% sack rate all season ranks sixth.
Here's where the Dolphins will find out whether they can win without another singular player on defense. Late in the blowout win over the Jets on Friday, third-year edge rusher Jaelan Phillips appeared to catch his foot in the infamous Jersey turf and suffered a torn Achilles. The same turf that took out Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 will cost Phillips the rest of his season.
Phillips hasn't yet broken out as a household name, but he has consistently popped on tape as a player whose physical tools could unlock a Pro Bowl-caliber skill set. He had seven sacks and 25 knockdowns a year ago and was in the middle of a streak of five straight games with at least one sack when he suffered the injury. Miami has been more than 17 points of QBR worse without him on the field this season, which includes the game against the Bills, a contest he missed with an oblique injury.
Unlike with the Ramsey injury, the Dolphins have alternatives up front across from Bradley Chubb to replace Phillips. Andrew Van Ginkel has been an underrated player on the edge, although he has seen time in recent weeks spelling David Long at inside linebacker. Emmanuel Ogbah has been buried on the depth chart and played just 21% of the defensive snaps; the veteran will be called into a larger role in the rotation to help cover for Phillips' absence. Miami could also look to add a free agent, with Derek Barnett and Jeremiah Attaochu as possible additions.
On the offensive side, the laser show that was the first six weeks of the season has given way to something more inconsistent. Buoyed by their 70-point effort against the Broncos, Mike McDaniel's offense averaged a league-best 3.2 points per possession through the first six weeks. Since then, the offense has averaged 1.9 points per trip, which is tied with the Chiefs for 17th.
Some elements of Miami's performance were never going to be sustainable. It converted 21 of its 26 red zone trips into touchdowns during that six-week start, which was the highest rate in football. Over the ensuing five games, it has made 11 trips to the end zone and converted six into touchdowns, dropping its TD rate from nearly 81% to less than 55% from the first half of their season to the second.
Tua Tagovailoa has thrown 22 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions, and his 60.1 QBR ranks 10th in the league. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
The number of trips is also a concern. The Dolphins' explosiveness on offense means they don't need to have a ton of trips into the red zone to score, but they were both explosive and punishing on their trips down the field early in the season. Since then, they've mostly had to rely on the big play.
Owing to injuries to Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, Robert Jones and Robert Hunt at different times up front, the offensive line play has been inconsistent. They are still getting the ball out at the fastest rate in football and keeping Tua Tagovailoa's pressure rate low in the process, but what happens when he does get pressured has changed. Through Week 6, his 87.8 QBR when pressured was the best mark of any quarterback. Since then, his QBR when pressured has dropped by nearly 80 points to 9.0, which ranks 22nd. His off-target rate is north of 31% under pressure, which is also in the bottom six among passers.
Armstead is back, and getting healthier on the interior would help. De'Von Achane's return from a knee injury was quickly cut short after a handful of snaps in Week 11, but getting the explosive rookie back into the rotation on a full-time basis would give McDaniel another speed threat to mix into his dazzling playbook. Raheem Mostert has stayed healthy, which has been a blessing for a team that lost Achane and Jeff Wilson to injuries.
It still feels like the Dolphins could use one more receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, both of whom have been banged up in recent weeks. They have gotten more aggressive in spotting Hill's snap count; after taking 90% of the snaps against the Chiefs, the star has played 59% and 63% of the snaps in the wins over the Raiders and Jets. They typically rest Hill in blowouts, but the win against the Raiders was close throughout, and they didn't break open the Jets game until the fourth quarter. Hill has a legitimate path toward MVP and will want to become the first receiver ever to hit 2,000 yards in a season, but as he battles hand and ankle injuries, it would make sense to give him reduced workloads over the next few weeks.
What's next: The Dolphins' next few games should be easily winnable. They travel to face the Commanders on Sunday before welcoming the Titans and Jets to Miami. Those three teams have gone a combined 2-10 in November. Losing in any of those games would be a catastrophic upset for their chances of landing the top seed.
After that, things get tougher. The Dolphins host the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, travel to face the Ravens on New Year's Eve and finish up in Week 18 against the Bills. Four of their final six games are at home, where they're 5-0, but those five home wins have come against the Broncos, Giants, Panthers, Patriots and Raiders. The Cowboys and the Bills will be much stiffer competition.
While Miami was able to launch an incredible comeback victory over the Ravens in Baltimore a year ago, this is a much better Ravens defense than the one we saw at the beginning of 2022. If the Dolphins end up with the top seed in the conference, they'll have earned it.
