 ESPN: Do You Trust the Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN: Do You Trust the Dolphins?

Good Question, do you guys really trust the Dolphins against good teams? Steve A defends the Phins while Mad Dog doesn't trust.

 
it's a fair question to ask cause every game we've won so far has been against a team with a losing record......Buffalo was the only game against a winning team and we lost.......imo just one game is not a big sample though .......this is why the Eagles game is so important ......national TV on prime time and everyone will see what we're made of. Win and people will start to believe ......lose again and we're going to get the "same old Dolphins" stuff
 
I would say I trust Tua and the offense 100%. I'm more like 50/50 in terms of trusting the defense. Let's say Miami's leading a playoff game 28-24 with 3:30 remaining and the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals or even the Chargers have the ball. I'm not sure I could say my trust level that Miami gets the defensive stop and wins the game would be over 50/50.
 
it's a fair question to ask cause every game we've won so far has been against a team with a losing record......Buffalo was the only game against a winning team and we lost.......imo just one game is not a big sample though .......this is why the Eagles game is so important ......national TV on prime time and everyone will see what we're made of. Win and people will start to believe ......lose again and we're going to get the "same old Dolphins" stuff
This is exactly right.
 
it's a fair question to ask cause every game we've won so far has been against a team with a losing record......Buffalo was the only game against a winning team and we lost.......imo just one game is not a big sample though .......this is why the Eagles game is so important ......national TV on prime time and everyone will see what we're made of. Win and people will start to believe ......lose again and we're going to get the "same old Dolphins" stuff
Pretty much this. We don't even necessarily need to beat Philly, but we do need to be in a dog fight at the very least.
 
it's a fair question to ask cause every game we've won so far has been against a team with a losing record......Buffalo was the only game against a winning team and we lost...
This. Miami needs to figure out how to beat Buffalo! Why is it that the Jets and Jags can beat the Bills, and the lowly Giants should have beat the Bills, but Miami has trouble? Last year, Miami went 1-2 against Buffalo, and each loss was just by 3 points, but this year, Miami lost by 28 points in the first meeting. If Miami wants to be a contender, they have to be able to beat Buffalo, KC, and other top teams in the Conference. They have the offense to do it, but the defense under Fangio isn't even as good as it was under Boyer, and Boyer wasn't very good.
 
I would say I trust Tua and the offense 100%. I'm more like 50/50 in terms of trusting the defense. Let's say Miami's leading a playoff game 28-24 with 3:30 remaining and the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals or even the Chargers have the ball. I'm not sure I could say my trust level that Miami gets the defensive stop and wins the game would be over 50/50.
Yes, but one could argue the offense has faced one top notch defense and was held to 20 points in Buffalo and kept in check by NE, a decent D.

This Sunday's game will tell a lot.
 
It's a legit question. Eagles away will be a seriously test. To be the best you have to beat the best as the saying goes.
 
You earn things in sports. I, for one, hated the best O that ever existed talk early in the season. We MUST show up against good teams. Let's flush the Buff game but if we produce a similar result against the Eagles and KC, we are what we are...a mediocre team that needs some work. And, I believe we have the talent, so coaching comes into play if we flub those two games in a big way. All will be accountable and that includes players
 
I trust Tua and McDaniel. They are the epitome of the perfect pairing.

Unfortunately I don't trust Fangio. While the pass rush numbers look great. It's everything else about his scheme that I don't trust. He lost me when he didn't take advantage of the players strengths, by devising a scheme tailored to their best attributes. He's weakened a enormous strength in Miami's run defense and has played players out of position. Until he fixes these appearent mistakes, not going to trust it.
 
Good Question, do you guys really trust the Dolphins against good teams? Steve A defends the Phins while Mad Dog doesn't trust.

i don't trust the defense.....yet .. how many are confident that if we score 28 against philly, we win??? hopefully, we get 3 turnovers against them the way the jets did and i'm expecting the defense gets better , especially when ramsey is back, but until then i'm still nervous
 
