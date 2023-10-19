ESPN: Do You Trust the Dolphins?

This is exactly right.it's a fair question to ask cause every game we've won so far has been against a team with a losing record......Buffalo was the only game against a winning team and we lost.......imo just one game is not a big sample though .......this is why the Eagles game is so important ......national TV on prime time and everyone will see what we're made of. Win and people will start to believe ......lose again and we're going to get the "same old Dolphins" stuff
Pretty much this. We don't even necessarily need to beat Philly, but we do need to be in a dog fight at the very least.
My thoughts exactly, just don't get blown out and if we make it a competitive game, I am satisfied.Pretty much this. We don't even necessarily need to beat Philly, but we do need to be in a dog fight at the very least.
This. Miami needs to figure out how to beat Buffalo! Why is it that the Jets and Jags can beat the Bills, and the lowly Giants should have beat the Bills, but Miami has trouble? Last year, Miami went 1-2 against Buffalo, and each loss was just by 3 points, but this year, Miami lost by 28 points in the first meeting. If Miami wants to be a contender, they have to be able to beat Buffalo, KC, and other top teams in the Conference. They have the offense to do it, but the defense under Fangio isn't even as good as it was under Boyer, and Boyer wasn't very good.
Yes, but one could argue the offense has faced one top notch defense and was held to 20 points in Buffalo and kept in check by NE, a decent D.I would say I trust Tua and the offense 100%. I'm more like 50/50 in terms of trusting the defense. Let's say Miami's leading a playoff game 28-24 with 3:30 remaining and the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals or even the Chargers have the ball. I'm not sure I could say my trust level that Miami gets the defensive stop and wins the game would be over 50/50.
Good Question, do you guys really trust the Dolphins against good teams? Steve A defends the Phins while Mad Dog doesn't trust.