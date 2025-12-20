 ESPN: Dolphins offered 4 1st round picks for Burrow in 2020 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN: Dolphins offered 4 1st round picks for Burrow in 2020

Would Burrow still be in the league today with Jakeem Grant as his #1 receiver and Malcolm Perry as his #2 receiver?
 
TrogdorTheBurninator said:
I wish I had some machine that let me see how this would have played out.
Burrow behind our O-line

Awkward Dead Body GIF by Mister Bismuth
 
Would he been worth 4 1st round picks you think? Flores would probably still be our coach too, so the D would probably be good.
 
Telling Ross that the first pick was not for sale at any price then
is like telling FH posters that we are not getting Mendoza now
 
Some Dude said:
Would rather have drafted Herbert and kept the three extra first round picks. Flores would probably still be our HC.

Imagine a triplets of Herbert, Jefferson and Taylor.
 
If we really wanted the first pick in the 2020 draft we could have just started Rosen for all 16 games and kept Gase as the HC for another year and that would have done it.
 
