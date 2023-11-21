ESPN injury report

Jssanto
Club Member
I just read their injury report for all teams. I thought it was valueless.
A lot of our guys we need, Hunt Jones Barrios Achane, listed as questionable. No detail.
Jets looked good. One TE (dont know his value to the team) and of course Rodgers.
We also face a QB without much film to study.
Anybody know about the injuries or the Boyle guy?
