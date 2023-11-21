 ESPN injury report | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN injury report

I just read their injury report for all teams. I thought it was valueless.
A lot of our guys we need, Hunt Jones Barrios Achane, listed as questionable. No detail.
Jets looked good. One TE (dont know his value to the team) and of course Rodgers.
We also face a QB without much film to study.
Anybody know about the injuries or the Boyle guy?
 
bechton should be out. But I think they are getting duane brown back. Their safety had bone going through his skin last game. Not sure of his status.
 
At this point that's based on an "estimated participation" in a theoretical Monday practice. Basically useless information. Oh, and Boyle is terrible
 
Carter Warren got destroyed against Buffalo so I hope Becton being out means he starts. Leonard Floyd dominated him.
 
