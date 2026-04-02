 ESPN: multiple anonymous executives question Dolphins offseason moves | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN: multiple anonymous executives question Dolphins offseason moves

Could we have even mathematically taken the full cap charge? I'm sure I tried to do the math on this before but I can't remember. Also just took a Percocet for the 1st time....good stuff...
 
Casas9425 said:
www.nytimes.com

NFL execs unfiltered on free agency: Thoughts on Maxx Crosby controversy and all AFC teams

Many around the league questioned the Bills, Dolphins and Steelers, while some were split on the Colts' and Broncos' big moves.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com



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This is funny to read because these execs don't have the guts to put their names with their comments, which were wrong and.or contradictory, imo

How would Miami take the full Tua cap charge this year and field any kind of team? 99 mil is too much to absorb in one year.

I don't like Ross and he is an absentee owner but it sounds to me like JES and Hafley are the two top guys in the organization, period. Who are the unnamed execs who are going to meddle? Marino and Garfinkel? Too many "unnamed" execs in here to make me take this seriously. This reeks of somebody like the dullard and bitter ex Fin exec Mike Tannenbaum's handiwork here

There are enough downfield throws and positive comments by Willis' former HC to make me think the comment about Malik throwing dinks and dunks in a simple offense is bullshit

We got a 1 and a 3 for Waddle. Lost 15 spots with our fourth round pick. Who is the clown who said they should have gotten a lot more for Waddle? He's not a #1 WR and seems to always be a soft tissue injury waiting to happen. He's not Chase, or Jefferson or an elite WR. He's a 1B with great speed, would love to know what this exec thinks Miami should have gotten for him.

Lastly, this was the first year Ross went outside the organization for help in hiring a new HC and GM. If our top level execs have so much sway why would Troy Aikman be such a pivotal voice in the hiring of a HC and GM?
 
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Not Sure said:
I completely agree with these anonymous executives.
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I tend to agree with some of it. The Willis signing is confusing.

But most these exec types don’t really know football anyways.

The meddling empowered front office in Miami I can buy that. And I said before if I was sully I would have never taken on this Miami rebuild. No way. He must seriously love him a challenge. I know that much.

There was much easier paths out there and not ones taking on $175 mil in dead money in 26 in the process.
 
Finswatch said:
This is funny to read because these execs don't have the guts to put their names with their comments, which were wrong and.or contradictory, imo

How would Miami take the full Tua cap charge this year and field any kind of team? 99 mil is too much to absorb in one year.

I don't like Ross and he is an absentee owner but it sounds to me like JES and Hafley are the two top guys in the organization, period. Who are the unnamed execs who are going to meddle? Marino and Garfinkel? Too many "unnamed" execs in here to make me take this seriously. This reeks of somebody like the dullard and bitter ex Fin exec Mike Tannenbaum's handiwork here

There are enough downfield throws and positive comments by Willis' former HC to make me think the comment about Malik throwing dinks and dunks in a simple offense is bullshit

We got a 1 and a 3 for Waddle. Lost 15 spots with our fourth round pick. Who is the clown who said they should have gotten a lot more for Waddle? He's not a #1 WR and seems to always be a soft tissue injury waiting to happen. He's not Chase, or Jefferson or an elite WR. He's a 1B with great speed, would love to know what this exec thinks Miami should have gotten for him.

Lastly, this was the first year Ross went outside the organization for help in hiring a new HC and GM. If our top level execs have so much sway why would Troy Aikman be such a pivotal voice in the hiring of a HC and GM?
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First, I do not know what the correct behind the scene true scoop is.
But taking your thoughts one by one:
I agree Waddle is not a top guy WR. Would the stats show more drops, fewer yards after catch, fewer contested end zone plays?
If there is someone calling the shots and we don’t know it, he sure must be mad about Marino and Aikman.
Regarding Willis, who knows what this staff can do with him. We failed with the Josh Rosen try, but look at Darnold. Didn’t he fail in NY, then Carolina, then another place I forget (Minn?), and then wins a SB with Seattle.
Ewers has not failed yet, Willis needs an extended shot, and who knows what we do in the draft for a QB.
 
Forgot to add that some “front office or in the know people” try to advance themselves by criticizing others.
Watch and critique your own team. We will do ours.
 
We have a crap ton of picks. The roster around Willis and on defense is going to look very different after the draft.

If the QB and draft picks work out, we’ll have an ascending young team with a fairly cap situation going into 2027.

In theory… :ponder:
 
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