ESPN: multiple anonymous executives question Dolphins offseason moves

This is funny to read because these execs don't have the guts to put their names with their comments, which were wrong and.or contradictory, imo



How would Miami take the full Tua cap charge this year and field any kind of team? 99 mil is too much to absorb in one year.



I don't like Ross and he is an absentee owner but it sounds to me like JES and Hafley are the two top guys in the organization, period. Who are the unnamed execs who are going to meddle? Marino and Garfinkel? Too many "unnamed" execs in here to make me take this seriously. This reeks of somebody like the dullard and bitter ex Fin exec Mike Tannenbaum's handiwork here



There are enough downfield throws and positive comments by Willis' former HC to make me think the comment about Malik throwing dinks and dunks in a simple offense is bullshit



We got a 1 and a 3 for Waddle. Lost 15 spots with our fourth round pick. Who is the clown who said they should have gotten a lot more for Waddle? He's not a #1 WR and seems to always be a soft tissue injury waiting to happen. He's not Chase, or Jefferson or an elite WR. He's a 1B with great speed, would love to know what this exec thinks Miami should have gotten for him.



Lastly, this was the first year Ross went outside the organization for help in hiring a new HC and GM. If our top level execs have so much sway why would Troy Aikman be such a pivotal voice in the hiring of a HC and GM?