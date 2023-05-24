 ESPN ON ACHANE - WHO IS ON DRUGS, ME OR THEM? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN ON ACHANE - WHO IS ON DRUGS, ME OR THEM?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
275
Reaction score
513
Age
46
Location
san diego
ESPNs projected receiving stats for Achane this year in total. Seems to me he is more likely to do this is one game than one year. Achane is not to be found in their top 5 rookie rushers. They have the 5th place rookie at 300 yards on the ground and 2 TDs:

Running back receiving yards and touchdowns​

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: 379 yards, 2 TDs
2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: 376 yards, 2 TDs
3. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks: 187 yards, 1 TD
4. Devon Achane, Miami Dolphins: 142 yards, 1 TD
5. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: 139 yards, 1 TD

www.espn.com

Who will be the best NFL rookies this season? We projected the top five performers in eight stat areas

Let's predict which rookies could lead the NFL in TDs, yards, tackles and interceptions in 2023. How do top draft picks stack up?
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
phinsforlife said:
ESPNs projected receiving stats for Achane this year in total. Seems to me he is more likely to do this is one game than one year:

Running back receiving yards and touchdowns​

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: 379 yards, 2 TDs
2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: 376 yards, 2 TDs
3. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks: 187 yards, 1 TD
4. Devon Achane, Miami Dolphins: 142 yards, 1 TD
5. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: 139 yards, 1 TD

www.espn.com

Who will be the best NFL rookies this season? We projected the top five performers in eight stat areas

Let's predict which rookies could lead the NFL in TDs, yards, tackles and interceptions in 2023. How do top draft picks stack up?
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...
Not clicking on it. I just want to know who authored that nonsensical bullshit?
 
Seems a bit low, but I'm not sure we have any evidence he will be more than a gadget player year 1.

Edit: on my phone so research is sketchy, last year Mostert lead our RBs with 31 catches for 202 yrs, 2 TDs. So maybe that # is spot on.
 
Last edited:
Snl Drugs GIF by Saturday Night Live
 
phinsforlife said:
ESPNs projected receiving stats for Achane this year in total. Seems to me he is more likely to do this is one game than one year. Achane is not to be found in their top 5 rookie rushers. They have the 5th place rookie at 300 yards on the ground and 2 TDs:

Running back receiving yards and touchdowns​

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: 379 yards, 2 TDs
2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: 376 yards, 2 TDs
3. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks: 187 yards, 1 TD
4. Devon Achane, Miami Dolphins: 142 yards, 1 TD
5. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: 139 yards, 1 TD

www.espn.com

Who will be the best NFL rookies this season? We projected the top five performers in eight stat areas

Let's predict which rookies could lead the NFL in TDs, yards, tackles and interceptions in 2023. How do top draft picks stack up?
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...
IMO it's just too early to tell what the usage will be. Do we add Cook? Does Achane supplant Mostert or Wilson? I suspect we'll be a committee regardless of who's in the backfield and I think Achane has the talent to become a #1 or #2 in a committee, but until we get to camp and see something in preseason to make a guess at usage, this is all premature.
 
phinsforlife said:
ESPNs projected receiving stats for Achane this year in total. Seems to me he is more likely to do this is one game than one year. Achane is not to be found in their top 5 rookie rushers. They have the 5th place rookie at 300 yards on the ground and 2 TDs:

Running back receiving yards and touchdowns​

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: 379 yards, 2 TDs
2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: 376 yards, 2 TDs
3. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks: 187 yards, 1 TD
4. Devon Achane, Miami Dolphins: 142 yards, 1 TD
5. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: 139 yards, 1 TD

www.espn.com

Who will be the best NFL rookies this season? We projected the top five performers in eight stat areas

Let's predict which rookies could lead the NFL in TDs, yards, tackles and interceptions in 2023. How do top draft picks stack up?
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...
I would guess he has 142 yards recieving this season. I'm sure he won't have 142 yards recieving in one game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom