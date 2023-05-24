ESPN ON ACHANE - WHO IS ON DRUGS, ME OR THEM?

phinsforlife
ESPNs projected receiving stats for Achane this year in total. Seems to me he is more likely to do this is one game than one year. Achane is not to be found in their top 5 rookie rushers. They have the 5th place rookie at 300 yards on the ground and 2 TDs:
2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: 376 yards, 2 TDs
3. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks: 187 yards, 1 TD
4. Devon Achane, Miami Dolphins: 142 yards, 1 TD
5. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: 139 yards, 1 TD
Running back receiving yards and touchdowns1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: 379 yards, 2 TDs
2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: 376 yards, 2 TDs
3. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks: 187 yards, 1 TD
4. Devon Achane, Miami Dolphins: 142 yards, 1 TD
5. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: 139 yards, 1 TD
Who will be the best NFL rookies this season? We projected the top five performers in eight stat areas
Let's predict which rookies could lead the NFL in TDs, yards, tackles and interceptions in 2023. How do top draft picks stack up?
www.espn.com