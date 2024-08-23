ESPN On Chop Robinson - Another New Low For ESPN?

Preseason report cards for every single rookie selected in the 2024 NFL draft From Chicago's Caleb Williams to Miami's Chop Robinson and all points in between, here is how every draft pick has fared so far.

Article is titled "How every 2024 NFL draft pick performed in the preseason"Here is their summary of Chop Robinson so far. I would love to know what drugs they are on over there? Not only badly wrong, but it has been up all day, and still no correction. They are clueless! Maybe Omar has a 2nd job as the editor at ESPN? For starters, Chop didn't play in the pre-season opener, but did play in the 2nd game, and he didn't do any of those things in the 2nd game. They appear to think he is a cornerback. I wonder if in a cost saving move, they used Chat GPT to hallucinate their whole writeup about the kid?. Robinson made an impressive debut in the preseason opener, when he broke up three passes on the opening drive and nearly got an interception on the second series. But he sprained his right shoulder, which caused him to miss the second preseason game.