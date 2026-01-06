RichmondWeb
Humble FinHeaven Member
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 24, 2005
- Messages
- 17,560
- Reaction score
- 52,129
- Location
- Portland, OR
I have created an ESPN Pigskin Bracket Challenge Group. Go to: https://fantasy.espn.com/games/nfl-playoff-football-challenge-2026/
Create your entries and then go to "Groups". Enter "Mojo's Fantasy Football Friends" Group. You and your guests are welcome to join. Password is Mojo.
See You There!
Tim
Create your entries and then go to "Groups". Enter "Mojo's Fantasy Football Friends" Group. You and your guests are welcome to join. Password is Mojo.
See You There!
Tim