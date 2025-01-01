 ESPN Player rankings on toughest places to play..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN Player rankings on toughest places to play.....

No surprises on some top 4-5. We got a measly 3rd place vote by one player.
Imagine if this was the Orange bowl?

Ive been to 26 road stadiums. Chiefs, Packers, Broncos and Indy had the best fans/atmosphere
Worst Fan experience Buffalo, Old Oakland, Philly
Top 3 loudest for me were KC, Seattle and Old Minny Dome- convinced they piped sound into Vikings/Phins game.

www.espn.com

111 NFL players rank the toughest places to play (and leave out one division entirely)

It shouldn't be a surprise which stadium was ranked as the toughest, but the voting did raise some eyebrows.
Interesting read, the Dolphins - Seattle game this year was the loudest live event experience I've ever had in my life.
 
