ESPN Player rankings on toughest places to play.....

AJDUHEJETKILLER
AJ DUHE JET KILLER
Super Donator
Club Member
No surprises on some top 4-5. We got a measly 3rd place vote by one player.
Imagine if this was the Orange bowl?
Ive been to 26 road stadiums. Chiefs, Packers, Broncos and Indy had the best fans/atmosphere
Worst Fan experience Buffalo, Old Oakland, Philly
Top 3 loudest for me were KC, Seattle and Old Minny Dome- convinced they piped sound into Vikings/Phins game.
Imagine if this was the Orange bowl?
Ive been to 26 road stadiums. Chiefs, Packers, Broncos and Indy had the best fans/atmosphere
Worst Fan experience Buffalo, Old Oakland, Philly
Top 3 loudest for me were KC, Seattle and Old Minny Dome- convinced they piped sound into Vikings/Phins game.
111 NFL players rank the toughest places to play (and leave out one division entirely)
It shouldn't be a surprise which stadium was ranked as the toughest, but the voting did raise some eyebrows.
www.espn.com