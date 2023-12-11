 Espn Playoff Calculator | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Espn Playoff Calculator

At this time of year, I enjoy playing with all the different scenarios and thot I would share this link for this year... Sadly, I can see us playing Buffalo at home on week 18 and week 19... I hope I'm wrong, but it could play out that way..

Given the absolute trash heap in the AFC Wild Card race(Colts, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Broncos, Bengals) it would be infuriating to draw the Bills in the Wild Card round if we don’t get the 1 seed.
That would be our luck. And lose the game as well.
 
The Bills are simultaneously sloppy and dangerous. That game against KC could have gone a lot of different ways.
The Bills don't inspire confidence while at the same time they inspire fear.
They're a weird team.
 
The Bills are simultaneously sloppy and dangerous. That game against KC could have gone a lot of different ways.
The Bills don't inspire confidence while at the same time they inspire fear.
They're a weird team.
I know that every game is different but if the refs don't call that offsides KC wins. To me, it's one of those plays like holding, some are just missed. Came down to that.

I like how coach has kept reminding the team about last year. I don't worry about history and Bills owning us from the past, this is a very different Fins team now.
 
It’s all about matchups! I wouldn’t feel confident if the Dolphins have to play the Bills in the playoffs! Just like if the Cowboys have to play the 49ers again in the playoffs! Certain teams have your number!
 
