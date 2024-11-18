ESPN Playoff Machine - Road Map for Dolphins

The game that really hurt us yesterday was the Colts win over the Jets. The Broncos beating the Falcons was expected even though its not what we wanted.
I think its going to come down to the Dolphins, Broncos and Colts.
Next week the Broncos are at the Raiders. Division road games are tough. The Colts host the Lions which should be a loss. The Dolphins have to beat the Patriots.
The Broncos Colts game in a few weeks will be huge. We might actually want the Broncos to win that game since the Colts schedule is pretty easy.
The Broncos close the season with a very difficult schedule, @Bengals, @Chargers
and Chiefs who might need to win that game to secure the number 1 seed.
10-7 will definitely get us in and 9-8 might get us in.
We have to beat the Patriots, Jets, Browns and Jets again.
Then win 1 or 2 of these games, @Packers, @Texans and 49ers. The games against the Texans and 49ers are looking more winnable.