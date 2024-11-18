ESPN Playoff Machine - Road Map for Dolphins

Seems like it colts and broncos as our two biggest competition for the 7 seed. Colts have tiebreaker on us. We just dug such a huge hole beause of that tua injury. Even if we just beat colts without him we be in much better shape. Just I honestly think 9 win team will make 7 seed but there could be a few of them and lose on tiebreakers as 9 win team.



Thing about colts and broncos are they don't have really great offenses so they should play some close games. There could be an upset here for there against a team they are favored against. Broncos last three gamees seem tough. Unless chiefs don't have anything to pay for.



Just try to go 1 and 0 this week and gain some ground.