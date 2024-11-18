 ESPN Playoff Machine - Road Map for Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN Playoff Machine - Road Map for Dolphins

The biggest threat is Denver.

They're ahead of us at 6-5 right now and here's there schedule:

@ Raiders
vs Browns
vs Colts
@ Chargers
@ Bengals
vs Chiefs


The Broncos could pretty easily get to 9 wins just by beating their next 3 opponents.

For Miami to get to 10 wins, they'd have to go 6-1 from here on.
 
Tough road for Miami, obviously.

But at least we're talking playoff possibilities rather than firing everyone.

I think Miami's ceiling is 9-8 and that isn't meant as a negative. That's essentially beating every team they should and upsetting either Green Bay, San Francisco or Houston.

More likely, I think the Dolphins win 7-8. But if they get to 9-8, that may not be enough.

At least the team is making adjustments. Miami has led at the half in five straight games too.
 
We’ll know on Thanksgiving night if we should start to hope. Either way I’ll practically be in a coma by Thanksgiving night. It’s my favorite day of the year.

Would like to see Houston lose tonight, even though they won’t factor into our our wild card hopes. We do play them in a few weeks so I’d like to see them struggle tonight.
 
Seems like it colts and broncos as our two biggest competition for the 7 seed. Colts have tiebreaker on us. We just dug such a huge hole beause of that tua injury. Even if we just beat colts without him we be in much better shape. Just I honestly think 9 win team will make 7 seed but there could be a few of them and lose on tiebreakers as 9 win team.

Thing about colts and broncos are they don't have really great offenses so they should play some close games. There could be an upset here for there against a team they are favored against. Broncos last three gamees seem tough. Unless chiefs don't have anything to pay for.

Just try to go 1 and 0 this week and gain some ground.
 
The game that really hurt us yesterday was the Colts win over the Jets. The Broncos beating the Falcons was expected even though its not what we wanted.

I think its going to come down to the Dolphins, Broncos and Colts.

Next week the Broncos are at the Raiders. Division road games are tough. The Colts host the Lions which should be a loss. The Dolphins have to beat the Patriots.

The Broncos Colts game in a few weeks will be huge. We might actually want the Broncos to win that game since the Colts schedule is pretty easy.

The Broncos close the season with a very difficult schedule, @Bengals, @Chargers and Chiefs who might need to win that game to secure the number 1 seed.

10-7 will definitely get us in and 9-8 might get us in.

We have to beat the Patriots, Jets, Browns and Jets again.

Then win 1 or 2 of these games, @Packers, @Texans and 49ers. The games against the Texans and 49ers are looking more winnable.
 
Denver, Pittsburgh, Chargers,KC, Ravens.
Odds are multiple teams come from north and west. Maybe 3 from west.
 
I got Miami getting in at the 7th seed 9-8. I’d be shocked if that actually happens
 
Don't dismiss this weekend's game against the Pats. That is a team that has dramatically improved with Maye at QB even though the record doesn't reflect it. Their offense will be problematic for our defense. Their defense is hot garbage right now so Tua and co. should be able to put up points but by no means is this a gimme game.
 
need to beat pats then go from there. That is it.
 
I think we might lose to NE next week, well lose to the Jets in week 18 or to Cleveland in week 17 due to the cold weather for sure, so of those 3 games we will certainly lose one of them... at the very least.

We will lose at least two games to the combo of Hou, GB and SF.

So at the very best, were 8-9.

Does the machine have us getting in with that record?
 
