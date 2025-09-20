ESPN Poll: Top QB for 2026 draft

DB Cooper
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/46320659/poll-sellers-edges-nussmeier-qb1-upcoming-nfl-draft
ESPN polled 25 NFL scouts and executives to see who they projected as the top quarterback for the upcoming draft.
The responses were varied, as seven different quarterbacks came back as the answer for QB1 among the 25 different responses.
While a handful of hyped players have slumped, the crop is still considered a significant uptick from last season.
South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers came back as the top vote-getter with 8, (Playing 9/20 Sat 7pm EST vs Missouri on ESPN)
edging LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (7). (Playing 9/20 Sat 7:45pm EST vs SE Louisiana on SEC Netwrok)
The next crop, in order are ...
Miami's Carson Beck (3), (Playing 9/20 Sat 7:30pm EST vs Florida on ABC)
Oklahoma's John Mateer (3), (Playing 9/20 Sat 3:30pm EST vs Auburn on ABC)
Penn State's Drew Allar (2), Arizona State's Sam Leavitt (1) and Texas' Arch Manning (1).
