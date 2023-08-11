ESPN position rankings Miami 6 overall. We were #3 before Ramsey injury

wpgfishfan
Ranking every NFL position group, 1-32: Which teams earn best, worst and most improved honors?
We graded positions for every NFL team and stacked them 1 to 32. Who has the best overall roster? And which team should you watch out for in 2023?
www.espn.com
Position breakdowns
Quarterback 11
Running Back 26
Wide Receiver 3
Tight End 32
O Line 20 (much higher than most of have)
Interior D line 4
Edge Rusher 6
Off ball LB 5
Cornerback 11 (after Ramsey injury)
Safeties 13
Team to watch: Miami DolphinsAt least according to my Unit Grade methodology, the Dolphins check in with the league's sixth-best roster (they were third before Jalen Ramsey's injury). Even if you feel that's too high, it's hard to argue that this team isn't stacked.
It starts with a defense that will be led by one of the league's best defensive coordinators in Vic Fangio. Ramsey (who could return in a few months) and linebacker David Long Jr. were key offseason additions to an ascending group led by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Jerome Baker and cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland. Oh, and LB Bradley Chubb is entering his first full season with the team.
Offensively, Miami has one of the league's best WR duos in Hill and Jaylen Waddle and, while the line is imperfect, it includes a few good-to-great players including Terron Armstead, Connor Williams and Robert Hunt. The big question will, of course, be the health of QB Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa was terrific last season (second in QBR and first in yards per pass attempt), but missed several games because of multiple concussions. If Tagovailoa holds up and continues to play well, McDaniel's club will be a legitimate contender in the AFC.