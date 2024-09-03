ESPN Predicts Tyreek Will Be The Offensive Player Of The Year

phinsforlife
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 2,109
- Reaction score
- 4,159
- Age
- 48
- Location
- san diego
Hopefully they are right about this one. If this happens, hard to believe the Dolphins won't at least have a decent season, the OL is at least OK, Tua has a good year, we will all be entertained, the whole deal. Also hopefully, ESPN does not have the same jinx powers as being on the Madden Football cover. If Tyreek gets hurt, we know who to blame!
But Hill has been a near-winner since joining Miami in 2022, averaging 106.3 receiving yards per game in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense. He's due. He's good for nearly 11 targets per game, and he hasn't lost his speed at age 30.
"[The Dolphins] just manufacture so many touches and available yards for him, and he's getting better every year," an NFL personnel director said. "Tua will force-feed him. They will need to win for him to stay in contention but I think they will."
Also receiving votes: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Breece Hall (New York Jets), Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals)
Offensive Player of the Year: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami DolphinsHill slightly edged San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, the 2023 winner, in part because of precedent. The Associated Press last named a repeat winner in 2000, when Marshall Faulk won his second of three consecutive OPOY honors. It's difficult to post the necessary numbers over 24 months to fend off steep competition.
But Hill has been a near-winner since joining Miami in 2022, averaging 106.3 receiving yards per game in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense. He's due. He's good for nearly 11 targets per game, and he hasn't lost his speed at age 30.
"[The Dolphins] just manufacture so many touches and available yards for him, and he's getting better every year," an NFL personnel director said. "Tua will force-feed him. They will need to win for him to stay in contention but I think they will."
Also receiving votes: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Breece Hall (New York Jets), Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals)
NFL execs predict the biggest award winners: Picks for MVP, best rookies, top comeback player, breakouts
Who will win MVP? Who will be the NFL's top rookies? Who is primed for a breakout? We asked execs and scouts for their picks.
www.espn.com