 ESPN Predicts Tyreek Will Be The Offensive Player Of The Year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN Predicts Tyreek Will Be The Offensive Player Of The Year

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
2,109
Reaction score
4,159
Age
48
Location
san diego
Hopefully they are right about this one. If this happens, hard to believe the Dolphins won't at least have a decent season, the OL is at least OK, Tua has a good year, we will all be entertained, the whole deal. Also hopefully, ESPN does not have the same jinx powers as being on the Madden Football cover. If Tyreek gets hurt, we know who to blame!

Offensive Player of the Year: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins​

Hill slightly edged San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, the 2023 winner, in part because of precedent. The Associated Press last named a repeat winner in 2000, when Marshall Faulk won his second of three consecutive OPOY honors. It's difficult to post the necessary numbers over 24 months to fend off steep competition.

But Hill has been a near-winner since joining Miami in 2022, averaging 106.3 receiving yards per game in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense. He's due. He's good for nearly 11 targets per game, and he hasn't lost his speed at age 30.

"[The Dolphins] just manufacture so many touches and available yards for him, and he's getting better every year," an NFL personnel director said. "Tua will force-feed him. They will need to win for him to stay in contention but I think they will."

Also receiving votes: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Breece Hall (New York Jets), Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals)

www.espn.com

NFL execs predict the biggest award winners: Picks for MVP, best rookies, top comeback player, breakouts

Who will win MVP? Who will be the NFL's top rookies? Who is primed for a breakout? We asked execs and scouts for their picks.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
The better bet is Tua for mvp imo
 
Last edited:
Loyd Christmas said:
I need him MVP I out $300 on it while I was in Vegas. Pays $30k
I also put $500 on Tua mvp pays 13k
Click to expand...
wow good luck. nice payout if it goes your way. amazing you get 100-1 on tyreek. seems too good to be true. something seems wierd. those numbers mean tua is only 26-1 vs reek at 100-1. did i do that right? would think tyreek would have much better odds than tua, but maybe a QB vs WR issue?
 
phinsforlife said:
wow good luck. nice payout if it goes your way. amazing you get 100-1 on tyreek. seems too good to be true. something seems wierd. those numbers mean tua is only 26-1 vs reek at 100-1. did i do that right? would think tyreek would have much better odds than tua, but maybe a QB vs WR issue?
Click to expand...
Probably because they almost always give it to a QB. Since 2007, only 1 non-QB has won and that was Adrian Peterson in 2012.
 
phinsforlife said:
wow good luck. nice payout if it goes your way. amazing you get 100-1 on tyreek. seems too good to be true. something seems wierd. those numbers mean tua is only 26-1 vs reek at 100-1. did i do that right? would think tyreek would have much better odds than tua, but maybe a QB vs WR issue?
Click to expand...
I got those odds at Mandalay Bay in June. Yup Reek was 100 to 1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom