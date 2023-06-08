ESPN Ranks Dolphins 4th Best Roster Core In The NFL

phinsforlife
I wish expectations were a bit lower. Hopefully McDaniel keeps them level headed and has them ready to go. Fangio should be able to help in this regard too. Fangio is more old-school hard ass which is a nice offset to McDaniel - they should work well together in this regard. Schedule is tough too. But fingers crossed, there is certainly a fair bit of talent. Need to stay healthy too. For clarification purposes, they are just ranking the roster cores, not the whole roster. But the core is what really makes the difference. Imagine the Chiefs without Mahomes and Kelce. Winning teams are all about the top end talent and difference makers, not the JAGs (just another guy) playing special teams.
4. Miami DolphinsRoster core: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill, CB Jalen Ramsey, WR Jaylen Waddle, OT Terron Armstead
Average core age: 27.6
The Dolphins' offensive core proved its potential in 2022. When all four of Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle and Armstead were on the field, the team averaged a massive 0.24 EPA per play. For context, the Chiefs led the league with 0.17 EPA per play overall. Add Ramsey in to spice up the defense, and this core looks dangerous.
