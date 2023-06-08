ESPN Ranks Dolphins 4th Best Roster Core In The NFL

I wish expectations were a bit lower. Hopefully McDaniel keeps them level headed and has them ready to go. Fangio should be able to help in this regard too. Fangio is more old-school hard ass which is a nice offset to McDaniel - they should work well together in this regard. Schedule is tough too. But fingers crossed, there is certainly a fair bit of talent. Need to stay healthy too. For clarification purposes, they are just ranking the roster cores, not the whole roster. But the core is what really makes the difference. Imagine the Chiefs without Mahomes and Kelce. Winning teams are all about the top end talent and difference makers, not the JAGs (just another guy) playing special teams.