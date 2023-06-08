 ESPN Ranks Dolphins 4th Best Roster Core In The NFL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN Ranks Dolphins 4th Best Roster Core In The NFL

I wish expectations were a bit lower. Hopefully McDaniel keeps them level headed and has them ready to go. Fangio should be able to help in this regard too. Fangio is more old-school hard ass which is a nice offset to McDaniel - they should work well together in this regard. Schedule is tough too. But fingers crossed, there is certainly a fair bit of talent. Need to stay healthy too. For clarification purposes, they are just ranking the roster cores, not the whole roster. But the core is what really makes the difference. Imagine the Chiefs without Mahomes and Kelce. Winning teams are all about the top end talent and difference makers, not the JAGs (just another guy) playing special teams.

4. Miami Dolphins

Roster core: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill, CB Jalen Ramsey, WR Jaylen Waddle, OT Terron Armstead

Average core age: 27.6


The Dolphins' offensive core proved its potential in 2022. When all four of Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle and Armstead were on the field, the team averaged a massive 0.24 EPA per play. For context, the Chiefs led the league with 0.17 EPA per play overall. Add Ramsey in to spice up the defense, and this core looks dangerous.

Ranking every NFL team's roster core, 1-32: Which team has the best cornerstone players?

Let's stack every NFL team's five-man core at the top of its roster. Which team has the best building-block players in the league?
I would put them in the 5-7 range. KC, Philadelphia, Cincinnati and San Francisco are probably the top four.

Miami has to go out and prove it, though. Time to win in the postseason.
 
I would put them in the 5-7 range. KC, Philadelphia, Cincinnati and San Francisco are probably the top four.

Miami has to go out and prove it, though. Time to win in the postseason.
I wouldn’t put KC’s roster ahead of Miami. They just happen to have the best QB on the planet. Roster for roster I’d take Miami’s over KC.
 
I wouldn’t put KC’s roster ahead of Miami. They just happen to have the best QB on the planet. Roster for roster I’d take Miami’s over KC.
Ric Flare man, in order to be the man, you have to beat the man. KC is the man right now.
 
I wouldn’t put KC’s roster ahead of Miami. They just happen to have the best QB on the planet. Roster for roster I’d take Miami’s over KC.
I don't disagree with that. But man Mahomes makes them so much better than their roster.
 
