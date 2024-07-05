 ESPN Ranks Team's Under-25 Players - Dolphins Dead Last | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN Ranks Team's Under-25 Players - Dolphins Dead Last

lynx

lynx

Club Member
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
3,629
Reaction score
7,223
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Only thing I look at on espn is scores .. their opinions are as good as mine.
 
Miami is an old team, relatively speaking. But far, far too much is made of this.
 
There's a paywall? Hmmm..not for me and I haven't given ESPN a dime in my life, weird. Sorry about that. Anyways, here's the Dolphins assessment

32. Miami Dolphins

2023 ranking: 24

Blue-chip players: None

Notable graduated players: WR Jaylen Waddle, OT Austin Jackson, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, CB Kader Kohou

It's hard to know how much credit to give Miami for 22-year-old running back De'Von Achane. He had an incredible rookie season, with 7.8 yards per carry and 11 combined touchdowns. But that's over just 11 games and 130 touches. He's a great player but also a great part-time player.

The other main youngster with NFL experience is 24-year-old safety Jevon Holland. In three NFL seasons, Holland has posted four sacks and five interceptions. Otherwise, the top talents here are rookies: first-round edge rusher Chop Robinson (21) and second-round offensive tackle Patrick Paul (22). There's also cornerback Cam Smith (23), last year's second-round pick who hasn't earned a starting job yet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom