ESPN Says Dolphins Open to Offer on Gesicki

So Be

Gesick said he did not ask the team about the report and loves it here with a whatever happens, happens. He had his best game with 6 catches and 2 scores on Sunday but, Hill and Waddle demand the ball. I can see the team going either way.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

I honestly don't get this. He is easily our 3rd best option. The ****ing idiocy of this team and staff. I dont wanna hear how he doesn't fit. Make his ass fit. If our qb is Brees the second, gesecki is Graham the second. Just stupid...
 
andyahs

andyahs

So Be said:
Gesick said he did not ask the team about the report and loves it here with a whatever happens, happens. He had his best game with 6 catches and 2 scores on Sunday but, Hill and Waddle demand the ball. I can see the team going either way.
You need to post a link but this was last week's news.
 
lukin88

lukin88

I like Mike, but I would much rather have Travis Kelce.
 
andyahs

andyahs

So Be said:
www.palmbeachpost.com

What Miami Dolphins' Mike Gesicki said about trade report

Should the Dolphins consider trading Mike Gesicki? Well, here's what he's expecting.
www.palmbeachpost.com

Here's one of 5 links putting up the story 2 days ago, NOT last week. Why would anyone think I would make this up? LOL
It literally says rumors. Nothing more.

Sources say Miami is in the "we're-willing-to-listen" phase with Gesicki, but isn't quite shopping his services to other teams.
 
T

The Ghost

Makes too much sense not to trade him.

Draft pick + salary cap space credit vs not having those things = no brainer.

It would be dumb to even consider resigning him, even if we got a 20% on market value you couldn’t sign him. Money has to go elsewhere.

If there were no salary cap, I wouldn’t trade him either.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

If they do trade him, hopefully they can use the pick or picks to help with drafting offensive linemen next year. :ffic:
 
S

So Be

andyahs said:
It literally says rumors. Nothing more.

Sources say Miami is in the "we're-willing-to-listen" phase with Gesicki, but isn't quite shopping his services to other teams.
You have been around for many a year and know that when a major network says taking offers that something is cooking.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

So Be said:
I would hope to get a 4th rounder. Don'r see anything more.
I hear you, but you never know if your get two teams that feel this will significantly help there season, you might be able to squeeze out a 3rd. :ffic:
 
andyahs

andyahs

So Be said:
You have been around for many a year and know that when a major network says taking offers that something is cooking.
You really believe ESPN knows anything about what offers the Dolphins may have gotten?
 
