ESPN Says Dolphins Open to Offer on Gesicki

Gesick said he did not ask the team about the report and loves it here with a whatever happens, happens. He had his best game with 6 catches and 2 scores on Sunday but, Hill and Waddle demand the ball. I can see the team going either way.
It literally says rumors. Nothing more.
Here's one of 5 links putting up the story 2 days ago, NOT last week. Why would anyone think I would make this up? LOL
Sources say Miami is in the "we're-willing-to-listen" phase with Gesicki, but isn't quite shopping his services to other teams.
If they do trade him, hopefully they can use the pick or picks to help with drafting offensive linemen next year.
I hear you, but you never know if your get two teams that feel this will significantly help there season, you might be able to squeeze out a 3rd.I would hope to get a 4th rounder. Don'r see anything more.
You really believe ESPN knows anything about what offers the Dolphins may have gotten?You have been around for many a year and know that when a major network says taking offers that something is cooking.