ESPN SEGMENT ON MATTHEW STAFFORD AND THE DOLPHINS

ESPN Segment on Matthew Stafford and the Dolphins - Miami Dolphins

On ESPN GET UP Friday, they had a segment on which team should trade for Matthew Stafford. With the Rams in full rebuild mode, it is believed that, at the trade deadline, a team may look to add the veteran quarterback to improve their odds. Two of the four panelists had Miami as the destination […]
1972forever said:
The Dolphins aren’t going to pay a backup QB $20 million dollars. The fact anyone would expect the Dolphins to trade for Stafford is absurd but what else would you expect from the morons on ESPN.
U can tell WHO KNOWS **** all about out team when u read or hear talk like that.
 
andyahs said:
At what price?
Depends. If we are one of the better teams in the AFC and Tua gets hurt in game 15? Just sign him to finish the SB run. I wouldn’t even mind giving up a second round pick for it. Maybe our first if Stafford is playing lights out.

If we are just in also ran team, I do nothing. Run with Thompson as our QB.
 
As long as Tua is the starter were going to keep hearing stuff like this, if he puts together a full healthy season or two then it may stop.
 
AL R said:
As long as Tua is the starter were going to keep hearing stuff like this, if he puts together a full healthy season or two then it may stop.
I agree. I think if he plays all our games this year that chatter will stop. 🤞🏻
 
Matt Stafford is washed. There is only one contingency plan I want if Tua goes down and it rhymes with Grady. I dont care if he is eligible or not. Sell your stakes for profit and let's roll.

All jokes aside, this team was a bit negligent in only bringing in Mike White as the sole other contingency plan to back up an often injured Tua. So many guys could have been signed or drafted. Even still. Chris Grier needs to focus on building quality depth on this team.
 
