Dolph N.Fan
ESPN tabs late UDFA addition as Dolphins’ sleeper to watch
Yeah I was listening to a podcast the other day and the guys from Dolphins Talk brought up Isaiah Ford's name and how every year at this time he was going to be a monster for Miami and once the pads went on he disappeared for the year.Until they suit up and actually start hitting it is difficult to judge any of the rookies, whether they were drafted or not. The Dolphins have had some success with UDFA’s in recent years and maybe Williams will add to this success but only time will tell.