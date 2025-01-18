 ESPN Top 100 For 2024 Includes Only One Dolphin - Why Is Grier Still Here? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN Top 100 For 2024 Includes Only One Dolphin - Why Is Grier Still Here?

Calais Campbell, at #79. That is it. Could argue Seiler should be there instead of him, but that is nitpicking.

The big issue is this list includes ZERO of our theoretical superstars that got the big contracts. Zip. None. Nada. That means no Tua, no Tyreek, no Ramsey, no Waddle, no Armstead. The list is replete with players at their respective positions (once you get past the Top 10 the list is mostly position players as opposed to QBs). Sam Darnold is even on this list at #33. Yup, ESPN believes Sam Darnold had a better year, by a longshot, than our theoretical superstars. That speaks volumes!

The point is not really to quibble about the top 10 or Seiler or how the list is ordered, the point really is that none of our theoretical superstars is in the top 100. Not a single one of them. Think about the sheer math. If before the year started you were offered a bet that said not a single one of Tua, Tyreek, Ramsey, Waddle or Armstead would be in this list, odds would probably have been 250-1 against, at least. Odds of Sam Darnold being on this list, but none of our superstars, probably 50,000-1 against, at least.

Oh what a mess Grier has made! Back to the question I keep asking - why is Grier still here? Does Ross actually think Grier is good at his job, or does Ross know nobody good would ever step into this mess?

Kansas City AGM Borgonzi just took the Titans job. This was one of the names some people were throwing around as a compelling candidate to replace Grier. The Titans on the surface are not a destination franchise. Then again, Nashville is not half bad, they have the first pick in the draft, they have a fair bit of cap space at 12th in the NFL, and they have Hattie B's Nashville hot chicken sandwiches!

Unlike the Titans, we do not have cap space, and we do not have the first pick in the draft. What we do have is a roster full of big contracts, with everyone of those contracts being questionable for a variety of reasons, and a situation in total that gives a new GM very little in the way of flexibility to do much. Hard for me to imagine anyone with a brain would want to step into this mess, so maybe that is the answer. They get Borgonzi, we keep Grier.

Article is pay-walled, but I will excerpt the top 10 plus the snippet on Calais Campbell. Actually I will also include the guy that comes right after him on the list, which is none other than Andrew Van Ginkel. More nice work by Grier.

Before we dive in, here's how I define value and create this list.
  • This list is purely descriptive based on the 2024 regular season. All that matters is who generated the most value this season.
  • Value represents the difference between a player and an average starter at that player's position. That means a QB1 will be a virtual lock to be ranked ahead of a TE1, because the difference between the best and average quarterback is much larger than the difference between the best and average tight end. It also caps the QB starters to half the league, which is different than if we measured value over replacement. And frankly, I find it more fun.

1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

2. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals​

4. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

5. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

7. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

8. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

10. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

79. Calais Campbell, DT, Miami Dolphins

Campbell delivered an unbelievable campaign at age 38, registering his third straight season with five or more sacks. His 46% run stop win rate led all players, regardless of alignment, and he registered 12 tackles for loss. But his impact wasn't only in the run game. Campbell also recorded a 12% pass rush win rate -- his highest since 2020 -- which ranked ninth among defensive tackles.

80. Andrew Van Ginkel, Edge, Minnesota Vikings




Who are the most valuable players in the NFL? Let's stack the top 100 -- including 86 non-QBs

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are the obvious MVP contenders, but we went 100 deep in this ultimate ballot. Where's Ja'Marr Chase? Saquon Barkley? Chris Jones?

 
We had 8 in last year list. We had a bad year. Next year we could have 5 or 6 guys back on list
 
8 last year. 1 this year. The GM didn't change. what did?
 
fansinceGWilson said:
8 last year. 1 this year. The GM didn't change. what did?
Lets see...hmmm. They gave Tua $250mm with his health issues, they gave Ramsey the highest contract for a DB at his age, they gave Waddle a new huge contract, they extended Tyreek bigly at his age, and they extended Armstead as well at his age with his health issues. They let Van Ginkel go, who is on the list. And there is a decent chance, Campbell, the one guy on the list, will not be here next year. That is a good place to start, I think?
 
phinsforlife said:
I might win the lottery too. With Grier and the same crew still here, I will take the under on that one!
Okay maybe we are not talented. I don’t think we are talented as 8 that we had last season . I think the talent is overated and only on skill positions and not trenches.

So that is on Grier. He should go

But that makes what McDaniel done two previous years impressive. Getting to playoffs without much talent acourding to this list. Something this franchise hadn’t done since early 2000

I know you won’t agree at all about the McDaniel thing I said lol.
but see how easy it is for everybody to make their cases against players coaches and gm . No talent. Okay it’s gm fault. No we have all this talent t. It’s on McDaniel.
No it’s Tua fault.

I just want to know why did so many posters pick us as a playoff team and division winner if they knew how about our talent was gm and coach and Tua

Preseason prediction thread was full of 13 win seasons.
 
bane said:
Okay maybe we are not talented. I don’t think we are talented as 8 that we had last season . I think the talent is overated and only on skill positions and not trenches.

So that is on Grier. He should go

But that makes what McDaniel done two previous years impressive. Getting to playoffs without much talent acourding to this list. Something this franchise hadn’t done since early 2000

I know you won’t agree at all about the McDaniel thing I said lol.
but see how easy it is for everybody to make their cases against players coaches and gm . No talent. Okay it’s gm fault. No we have all this talent t. It’s on McDaniel.
No it’s Tua fault.

I just want to know why did so many posters pick us as a playoff team and division winner if they knew how about our talent was gm and coach and Tua

Preseason prediction thread was full of 13 win seasons.
thanks. i did not say a word about mcdaniel in my post. i am mixed on him. some positives, some negatives. this is the year he better learn to address the negatives. in my mind that includes more toughness, more discipline, practice harder, and have more respect for the importance of toughness in the trenches and do less of the sideways stuff. it is great when it is 90 degrees in miami and against bad teams, not so good when it matters. this latter issue is a bit hard to address in one year, because you cannot fix a roster overnight, and now we have all sorts of impediments to doing so anyway.

i think 2023 was an illusion for our offense. it was a gimmick that got figured out. the team should have realized that based on how it faded down the stretch. but they didn't, and made decisions and handed out contracts based on the illusion of the first half of the year. this however, does not explain giving ramsey all that money and term at his age though!
 
phinsforlife said:
Lets see...hmmm. They gave Tua $250mm with his health issues, they gave Ramsey the highest contract for a DB at his age, they gave Waddle a new huge contract, they extended Tyreek bigly at his age, and they extended Armstead as well at his age with his health issues. They let Van Ginkel go, who is on the list. And there is a decent chance, Campbell, the one guy on the list, will not be here next year. That is a good place to start, I think?
Top 100 player rankings have nothing to do with salary. The number of top 100 fell dramatically over one yr. what affected that rating? I see no way it could be Grier. Mcd? Clubmed practices? TT's injuries?
 
fansinceGWilson said:
Top 100 player rankings have nothing to do with salary. The number of top 100 fell dramatically over one yr. what affected that rating? I see no way it could be Grier. Mcd? Clubmed practices? TT's injuries?
How about this. For some of them, last year was the illusory year, and they never should have been given those contracts. Last year was the outlier, not this year. Others, like Tyreek and Ramsey are old and have declining skills, so those deals should not have been handed out. My bet, the same group of big contract players will see declining production (performance plus injuries) again next year for us
 
