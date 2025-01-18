ESPN Top 100 For 2024 Includes Only One Dolphin - Why Is Grier Still Here?

This list is purely descriptive based on the 2024 regular season. All that matters is who generated the most value this season.

Value represents the difference between a player and an average starter at that player's position. That means a QB1 will be a virtual lock to be ranked ahead of a TE1, because the difference between the best and average quarterback is much larger than the difference between the best and average tight end. It also caps the QB starters to half the league, which is different than if we measured value over replacement. And frankly, I find it more fun.

Calais Campbell, at #79. That is it. Could argue Seiler should be there instead of him, but that is nitpicking.The big issue is this list includes ZERO of our theoretical superstars that got the big contracts. Zip. None. Nada. That means no Tua, no Tyreek, no Ramsey, no Waddle, no Armstead. The list is replete with players at their respective positions (once you get past the Top 10 the list is mostly position players as opposed to QBs). Sam Darnold is even on this list at #33. Yup, ESPN believes Sam Darnold had a better year, by a longshot, than our theoretical superstars. That speaks volumes!The point is not really to quibble about the top 10 or Seiler or how the list is ordered, the point really is that none of our theoretical superstars is in the top 100. Not a single one of them. Think about the sheer math. If before the year started you were offered a bet that said not a single one of Tua, Tyreek, Ramsey, Waddle or Armstead would be in this list, odds would probably have been 250-1 against, at least. Odds of Sam Darnold being on this list, but none of our superstars, probably 50,000-1 against, at least.Oh what a mess Grier has made! Back to the question I keep asking - why is Grier still here? Does Ross actually think Grier is good at his job, or does Ross know nobody good would ever step into this mess?Kansas City AGM Borgonzi just took the Titans job. This was one of the names some people were throwing around as a compelling candidate to replace Grier. The Titans on the surface are not a destination franchise. Then again, Nashville is not half bad, they have the first pick in the draft, they have a fair bit of cap space at 12th in the NFL, and they have Hattie B's Nashville hot chicken sandwiches!Unlike the Titans, we do not have cap space, and we do not have the first pick in the draft. What we do have is a roster full of big contracts, with everyone of those contracts being questionable for a variety of reasons, and a situation in total that gives a new GM very little in the way of flexibility to do much. Hard for me to imagine anyone with a brain would want to step into this mess, so maybe that is the answer. They get Borgonzi, we keep Grier.Article is pay-walled, but I will excerpt the top 10 plus the snippet on Calais Campbell. Actually I will also include the guy that comes right after him on the list, which is none other than Andrew Van Ginkel. More nice work by Grier.Campbell delivered an unbelievable campaign at, registering his third straight season with five or more sacks. His 46% run stop win rate led all players, regardless of alignment, and he registered 12 tackles for loss. But his impact wasn't only in the run game. Campbell also recorded a 12% pass rush win rate -- his highest since 2020 -- which ranked ninth among defensive tackles.